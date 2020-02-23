Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream: How to watch, rematch preview & full fight card

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

On Dec. 1, 2018, two stars of boxing's heavyweight division faced off, with a piece of the World Heavyweight championship on the line. The fight was thrilling, with plenty of action and swings favoring both fighters. One of the giants even chopped the other down in the final round, only to watch him rise in front of a shocked audience. This epic battle ended in a split draw, with both men earning respect, but neither earning a victory. Both champions remain undefeated.

Now, after each of these fighters has spent over a year beating up on the rest of the division, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are ready for a rematch. This fight has captured the excitement of the boxing world and sports fans all over. Everyone who wants to watch this fight will have several options to choose from online, and they won't need cable to catch all the action. You can watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View livestream on ESPN+ , Sling TV , or Fox Sports .

How much will the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View cost?

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Main Event preview

How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV live stream

Watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 in the UK

Stream Wilder vs. Fury 2 even if you're outside of the U.S.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV schedule, fight card & Results

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV livestream

What is Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Wilder vs. Fury 2 is one of the biggest boxing rematches in recent history. It will be a fight for Wilder's WBC Heavyweight title and Fury's claim to the Lineal Heavyweight championship.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 will broadcast live on tonight, Feb. 22 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This will be a joint broadcast presentation available on both ESPN and Fox platforms.

There will be an Early Undercard first at 5 p.m. Eastern available only online through the ESPN app or Fox Sports app. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a Featured Fight available on ESPNEWS and FS1. At 8 p.m., watch a Primetime Featured Fight on ESPN and FS1. Finally, the Main Card will start at 9 p.m. as an ESPN+ PPV and Fox Sports PPV.

Wilder vs. Fury 2, the main event, will reportedly begin just after Midnight Eastern.

It is being reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports that SportsCenter on ESPN will broadcast the Ring Walks for both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury live Saturday Night. This may be a last chance opportunity for casual fans to see the fighter, and decide to buy the PPV for this historic main event.

How much will the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View cost?

The Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View event will cost $79.99.

The price for this Pay-Per-View is the same whether you purchase it through one of the three streaming service providers offering the fight, or through a traditional cable or satellite provider.

The three streaming services that are offering Wilder vs. Fury 2 online are

These services have apps available that cover all the major streaming platforms. We cover how to order and watch using each service in detail in our How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 live stream section below.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 — Main Event Preview

Source: @Bronzebomber on Twitter (Image credit: @Bronzebomber on Twitter)

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder (42-0-1) is the WBC World Heavyweight Champion and the self-proclaimed baddest man in boxing. Now this Alabama 'Country Boy' isn't bad in his personal life, or with the law. Wilder's danger is focused in the ring, and mainly in his right hand. "The Bronze Bomber" may be the most powerful puncher in the world, with 41 knockouts in his 42 wins. His last two knockouts have both gone viral, with his one-two combination knockout of Dominic Breazeale becoming a meme of the stunned reactions in the audience. When Wilder's knockout punch pushed the sweat off of Luis Ortiz's head before he fell, people joked it was Ortiz's soul leaving his body.

Wilder has been nearly unstoppable since becoming a professional, as he is undefeated with only one draw. That draw came in the epic first fight between Wilder and Fury back on Dec. 1, 2018. Wilder did not disappoint, and he stayed true to his gameplan. WIlder was patient in the face of adversity, and when he found his opportunity he landed a brutal right that put Fury down on the canvass. Everyone believed that would be the end of the fight, but Fury beat the ten count and lasted all 12 rounds. WIlder has made it clear that he plans to deliver a knockout punch that will finish Fury. If he does, Wilder could secure his place as an all-time legend of boxing.

Get a first look at the fighters and their preparation in Episode 1 of Inside PBC Wilder vs. Fury II.

Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury (29-0-1) may not have a title belt to put up against Wilder, but he is risking his lineal Heavyweight championship. As a bit of background, the lineal title is rooted in the saying "The man who beat the man", meaning Fury is the man who beat Wladimir Klitschko, and hasn't been beaten since. Klitschko received the title after Lennox Lewis retired, as Lewis had won it by defeating Hasim Rahman, and so on. This lineage goes back into history with greats like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Joe Lewis and Jack Johnson. Clearly Fury is proud of his place in this part of history. Some consider this title abdicated when Fury vacated his other titles in 2016 under drug investigation, but Fury thinks otherwise since his comeback.

Source: @trboxing on Twitter (Image credit: @trboxing on Twitter)

When Fury boxed to a draw against Wilder, Fury was largely considered to have outboxed his opponent in most rounds. In fact, had Wilder not landed two knockdowns including the big one in the final round, most believe Fury would have won that fight. Now, Fury is talking about bringing a different game plan in this rematch, as he's promising that he will be the one to know Wilder out. Experts are skeptical, and consider this gamesmanship. Fury's best chance to win is most likely to once again outbox Wilder, and frustrate his opponent into making mistakes. After the cut Fury suffered above his eye in his last fight, he can not afford to drop his guard for a single second even in search for a knockout blow.

How to watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV live stream

This is a unique boxing match, and as a result it's also a really unusual Pay-Per-View. Typically these events are done in house, and only available through one preferred platform. For Wilder vs. Fury 2, both Top Rank Boxing and PBC Boxing are teaming up to promote the fight, so this will be a joint PPV available on both ESPN+ and Fox Sports platforms. More choices are usually better for customers, especially if you want to stream the big fight. Here are three main ways for CordCutters to watch the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View live online.

ESPN+ PPV

The cost: $5 a month or $50 for a full year + $80 PPV

$5 a month or $50 for a full year + $80 PPV Watch ESPN+ on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung smart TVs, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Learn how to watch ESPN+ PPV on your TV

ESPN+ is the biggest standalone sports streaming service, and they're ready to take you ringside for the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View. This boxing Pay-Per-View event will work just like their popular UFC PPV events. That means you can be confident that ESPN+ will be ready to handle the rush of purchases and provide a consistent high quality stream. ESPN+ is offering a bundle for new subscribers, who can get Wilder vs. Fury 2 and their first month of ESPN+ for just $84.98. ESPN+ will then be your ticket to other exciting Top Rank boxing events.

ESPN+ Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View



Huge title fight on the sports streaming champion.



ESPN+ has the biggest Top Rank Boxing events, including this Pay-Per-View event between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.



View

Sling TV - Fox PPV

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for only $5 + $80 PPV

$30 a month after your first month for only $5 + $80 PPV Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

Sling TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service to offer the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View as part of their service. This boxing Pay-Per-View event will be charged to the same credit card that you use to pay your Sling TV account. If you choose the Sling Blue plan, you will get FS1 which will give you the chance to watch the excellent Inside Wilder vs. Fury 2 four-part documentary series, as well as the Countdown: Wilder vs. Fury 2 show to get your party ramped up for the main event.

Sling Blue



Everything you need to stream the run up and biggest fights



Sling has a low base cost compared to other streaming services. By offering FS1 and the Pay-Per-View on one bill, Sling is an easy way to see the coverage all week, the Featured Undercard fights, and the main event of Wilder vs. Fury 2.



View

Fox Sports - PPV

The cost: $80 PPV

$80 PPV Watch Fox Sports on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, or in a browser.

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, or in a browser. Get the Fox Sports app

To purchase just the Main Card Pay-Per-View portion of this fight night, you go directly through Fox Sports. FoxSports.com will allow you to order Wilder vs. Fury 2 on their site, then watch it wherever you can install the Fox Sports app. You will need to create a new Fox Sports account, unless you already have one, in order to purchase.

Fox Sports PPV



Stream the Super Fight from Fox



Fox Sports is the home of PBC Boxing, along with big time sports from the NFL, MLB, FIFA World Cup and more. Get the Wilder vs. Fury rematch online here.



View

Watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV in the UK

UK fight fans also have the option to watch a Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV live stream online. BT Sport is offering this Pay-Per-View fight online for only £24.95. Coverage of the event will begin at midnight, so fans should be sure to catch a nap earlier in the day and maybe put on a pot of tea as well.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of Wilder vs. Fury 2 in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

BT Sport PPV



Watch the epic rematch online from the UK.



BT Sport offers a wide variety of options to get in the games, including UEFA Champions League as well as WWE coverage. Now you can get the Wilder vs. Fury rematch online here too.



View

Stream Wilder vs. Fury 2 even if you're outside the United States

If you are jacked for Wilder vs. Fury 2 but already have tickets that take you out of the country, you might believe that you're out of luck. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Suddenly, your streaming subscriptions look like they've lost all their value.

However, there are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV Schedule, Fight Card & Results

All time shown are Eastern

Early Undercards: 5 p.m. in ESPN app and Fox Sports app

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Live Pre-Show: 7 p.m. on FS1 and ESPNEWS

Featured Undercard Fight: 7:30 p.m. on FS1 and ESPNEWS

Primetime Featured Fight: 8 p.m. on ESPN and FS1

Pay-Per-View Main Card: 9 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and Fox PPV

Wilder vs Fury 2 Main Event: Midnight

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Live Post-Show: Immediately following Main Event on ESPN and FS1

Learn how to watch the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Undercard online & without cable

Here is the full fight card for the night, which is, as always, subject to change.

Main Card Pay-Per-View — 9 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and Fox PPV

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) vs. Tyson Fury (29-0-1) Fury by TKO in 7th round

(29-0-1) Fury by TKO in 7th round Charles Martin (27-2-1) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1) Martin by KO in 6th round

(27-2-1) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1) Martin by KO in 6th round Emanuel Navarrete (30-1) vs. Jeo Santisima (19-2) Navarrete by TKO stoppage in 11th round

(30-1) vs. Jeo Santisima (19-2) Navarrete by TKO stoppage in 11th round Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1) vs. Daniel Lewis (6-0) Fundora by unanimous decision

Primetime Featured Fight — 8 p.m. on FS1 and ESPN

Amir Ahmed Imam (22-2) vs. Javier Molina (21-2) Molina by unanimous decision

Featured Undercard Fight — 7:30 p.m. on FS1 and ESPNEWS

Subriel Matias (15-0) vs. Petros Ananyan (14-2-2) Ananyan by unanimous decision

Early Undercards — 5 p.m. on ESPN app and Fox Sports app

Gabriel Flores Jr. (16-0) vs. Matt Conway (17-1) Flores Jr. by unanimous decision

(16-0) vs. Matt Conway (17-1) Flores Jr. by unanimous decision Rolando Romero (10-0) vs. Arthus Ahmetovs (5-0) Romero by KO in 2nd round

(10-0) vs. Arthus Ahmetovs (5-0) Romero by KO in 2nd round Vito Mielnicki Jr. (4-0) vs. Corey Champion (1-2) Mielnicki Jr. by unanimous decision

(4-0) vs. Corey Champion (1-2) Mielnicki Jr. by unanimous decision Isaac Lowe (19-0-3) vs. Alberto Guevara (27-5) Guevara wins by unanimous decision

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV live stream

You can order the livestream of the Wilder vs. Fury 2 Pay-Per-View right now. You can choose to order online from ESPN+, Sling TV, and Fox Sports. No matter which service you go with, the main card will cost $79.99, which will get you a four fight Pay-Per-View including the giant Wilder vs. Fury 2 rematch.