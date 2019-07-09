How to stream the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 online

Cricket has its roots in England, but it has spread to become a popular international sport. It seems appropriate that the top international cricket tournament has returned home in 2019. You won't need to travel across the pond, or to cricket hotbeds like India, Australia or New Zealand to enjoy this premier competition. Here is how to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup online.

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is being hosted by England and Wales. Competition in the single group stage of the tournament runs from May 30 to July 6. The top four teams from the group stage move on to a single elimination tournament, with semi-final matches leading up to a championship finals on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

If you know and love the sport of cricket, the Cricket World Cup is a highly anticipated event and a must-watch. If you are new to cricket, it is a perfect opportunity to get into this exciting international sport. People do compare cricket to baseball, and it is easy to understand why. Both sports use balls and bats, and have players who hit and pitch/bowl while fielders try to make outs. However, there are many differences between the two games, including the many different ways teams can score in cricket, or the role of the wickets in getting players out. You can find a good five minute video lesson on cricket for American viewers on YouTube.

Host team England are the betting favorites, with two-time champions India also one of the frontrunners.

The host team from England are the favorites to win this year's Cricket World Cup, although their win would make history. Ross Clarke of The Telegraph reports that this may be the best chance at a title for the high-scoring England team, which has never won the Cricket World Cup but has made it to the finals three times. They are led by Eoin Morgan, but they are without top scorer Alex Hales, who was kicked off the English World Cup team after failing a drug test .

India is also expected to contend for the Cup, led by Virat Kohli and star batsman Rohit Sharma. India has won two Cricket World Cup championships, most recently in 2011, and its 15-man squad is the most experienced of all the teams. The team is clearly focused on victory for themselves and their country, which will host the next Cricket World Cup in 2023.

I'll be rooting for the 8th-ranked West Indies team, which features three players from my wife's home country of Jamaica. This includes opening batsman Chris Gayle, who is appearing in his fifth Cricket World Cup. The team has made the quarter finals in the last two World Cup events, and they're the only representative this year from the Americas.

Watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sling TV

Sling TV is partnering with Willow TV to provide the easiest way to stream live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They will have live matches of the world cup, along with replays and highlights in HD.

There are two plans available to stream the Cricket World Cup on Sling TV with Willow & Willow Extra . You can choose either a monthly plan for $5 for the first month then $10 per month ongoing, or $45 for one year annual plan. The 2019 Cricket World Cup runs through July 14, 2019, so if you are only interested in the sport, the monthly plan will cost less. However, this package includes tons of other entertainment, including access to Gaana+ — one of India's leadingmusic streaming service — Times Prime for ad-free access to premium Indian content, and access to select desi TV shows through Sling. If you want to have all of that, the annual plan will save you money at $3.75 per month over the year.

Sling TV is available on nearly every platform and device. If you decide to upgrade, they also have ten other packages, at additional costs, with channels in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and more.

You can also use your Sling TV login to watch the ICC Cricket matches in the Willow TV app. Willow TV is available for iOS and Android, as well as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and Google TV. Yes, they specifically mention that Willow is supported on Google TV, so fire up your old Logitech Revue. (Please, don't do that.)

Want more? Here you can watch the highlights from the finals of the last ICC Cricket World tournament, the T20 2016, where the West Indies defeated England.

Watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Hotstar

Cricket fans in the U.S. can also choose to watch ICC Cricket World Cup action through Hotstar. The Hotstar Sports & Entertainment packs include the Cricket World Cup along with other live sports, along with other popular Indian entertainment channels. You can choose to subscribe to Hotstar Sports & Entertainment with either a monthly pack for $20 per month, or an annual pack for $100 for one year.

Hotstar is a streaming service that offers Indian TV shows, movies, and sports commercial-free. They feature content that is available in eight Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Hotstar channels are very popular among fans of Indian content, and they include Star Plus, Maa and Asianet.

Hotstar is available on the web, as well as on mobile devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. You can also watch Hotstar on Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Group stage fixtures of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with the dates for the semi-final round and final match.

May 30, 5:30 p.m., England def. South Africa, The Oval, London

def. South Africa, The Oval, London May 31, 5:30 p.m., West Indies def. Pakistan, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

def. Pakistan, Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 1, 5:30 p.m., New Zealand def. Sri Lanka, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

def. Sri Lanka, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff June 1, 8:30 p.m., Australia def. Afghanistan, Bristol County Ground, Bristol

def. Afghanistan, Bristol County Ground, Bristol June 2, 5:30 p.m., Bangladesh def. South Africa, The Oval, London

def. South Africa, The Oval, London June 3, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan def. England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

def. England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 4, 5:30 p.m., Sri Lanka def. Afghanistan, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

def. Afghanistan, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff June 5, 5:30 p.m., India def. South Africa, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

def. South Africa, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton June 5, 8:30 p.m., New Zealand def. Bangladesh, The Oval, London

def. Bangladesh, The Oval, London June 6, 5:30 p.m., Australia def. West Indies, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

def. West Indies, Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 7, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka (Match abandoned) , Bristol County Ground, Bristol

, Bristol County Ground, Bristol June 8, 5:30 p.m., England def. Bangladesh, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

def. Bangladesh, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff June 8, 8:30 p.m., New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, County Ground Taunton, Taunton

vs. Afghanistan, County Ground Taunton, Taunton June 9, 5:30 p.m., India def. Australia, The Oval, London

def. Australia, The Oval, London June 10, 5:30 p.m., South Africa vs. West Indies (Match abandoned) , Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton June 11, 5:30 p.m., Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka (Match abandoned) , Bristol County Ground, Bristol

, Bristol County Ground, Bristol June 12, 5:30 p.m., Australia def. Pakistan, County Ground Taunton, Taunton

def. Pakistan, County Ground Taunton, Taunton June 13, 5:30 p.m., India vs. New Zealand (Match abandoned) , Trent Bridge, Nottingham

, Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 14, 5:30 p.m., England def. West Indies, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

def. West Indies, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton June 15, 5:30 p.m., Australia def. Sri Lanka, The Oval, London

def. Sri Lanka, The Oval, London June 15, 8:30 p.m., South Africa def. Afghanistan, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

def. Afghanistan, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff June 16, 5:30 p.m., India def. Pakistan, Old Trafford, Manchester

def. Pakistan, Old Trafford, Manchester June 17, 5:30 p.m., Bangladesh def. West Indies, County Ground Taunton, Taunton

def. West Indies, County Ground Taunton, Taunton June 18, 5:30 p.m., England def. Afghanistan, Old Trafford, Manchester

def. Afghanistan, Old Trafford, Manchester June 19, 5:30 p.m., New Zealand def. South Africa, Edgbaston, Birmingham

def. South Africa, Edgbaston, Birmingham June 20, 5:30 p.m., Australia def. Bangladesh, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

def. Bangladesh, Trent Bridge, Nottingham June 21, 5:30 p.m., Sri Lanka def. England, Headingley, Leeds

def. England, Headingley, Leeds June 22, 5:30 p.m., India def.Afghanistan, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

def.Afghanistan, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton June 22, 8:30 p.m., New Zealand def. West Indies, Old Trafford, Manchester

def. West Indies, Old Trafford, Manchester June 23, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan def. South Africa, Lord's, London

def. South Africa, Lord's, London June 24, 5:30 p.m., Bangladesh def. Afghanistan, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

def. Afghanistan, Hampshire Bowl, Southampton June 25, 5:30 p.m., Australia def. England, Lord's, London

def. England, Lord's, London June 26, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan def. New Zealand, Edgbaston, Birmingham

def. New Zealand, Edgbaston, Birmingham June 27, 5:30 p.m., India def. West Indies, Old Trafford, Manchester

def. West Indies, Old Trafford, Manchester June 28, 5:30 p.m., South Africa def. Sri Lanka, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street

def. Sri Lanka, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street June 29, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan def. Afghanistan, Headingley, Leeds

def. Afghanistan, Headingley, Leeds June 29, 8:30 p.m., Australia def. New Zealand, Lord's, London

def. New Zealand, Lord's, London June 30, 5:30 p.m., England def. India, Edgbaston, Birmingham

def. India, Edgbaston, Birmingham July 1, 5:30 p.m., Sri Lanka def. West Indies, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street

def. West Indies, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street July 2, 5:30 p.m., India def. Bangladesh, Edgbaston, Birmingham

def. Bangladesh, Edgbaston, Birmingham July 3, 5:30 p.m., England def. New Zealand, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street

def. New Zealand, The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-street July 4, 5:30 p.m., West Indies def. Afghanistan, Headingley, Leeds

def. Afghanistan, Headingley, Leeds July 5, 5:30 p.m., Pakistan def. Bangladesh, Lord's, London

def. Bangladesh, Lord's, London July 6, 5:30 p.m., India def. Sri Lanka, Headingley, Leeds

def. Sri Lanka, Headingley, Leeds July 6, 8:30 p.m., South Africa def. Australia, Old Trafford, Manchester

Semi-finals

July 9, 5:30 p.m., India (7-1) vs. New Zealand (5-3), Old Trafford, Manchester

July 11, 5:30 p.m., Australia (7-2) vs. England (6-3), Edgbaston, Birmingham

Final