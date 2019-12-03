How to watch live TV on Amazon Fire TV

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Streaming services may have revolutionized the home-entertainment game, but sometimes you just have to catch some current events as they happen to stay in the know. Whether it's live sports, breaking news, or local weather forecasts, there are just some things you can't wait to binge later. Thankfully, being an Amazon Fire TV users doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the live and latest.

How to watch live TV through unofficial streaming services

There are, in fact, quite a few ways you can access live television through the device, depending on what you're looking for, services available in your area, and what you're willing to spend. If you want to dabble in unofficial streaming services, here are the steps.

From the Main Menu, select the Fire TV App Store. Do a general search for Live TV or a specific search for apps like Kodi, LiveNetTV or Swift Streamz. Install the app (additional set-up may be required depending on the program). Return to on the Main Menu page, select the Live option in the top left corner, and enjoy!

As these are third party (and often free) services, quality and availability of local live television may vary widely, with no guarantees that the live coverage you're looking for will be included.

How to watch live TV through official & subscription-based services

If you want to go through official means, here's a quick run down and how-to for the best live TV viewing options.

From the Main Menu, select the Fire TV App Store. Search for your preferred premium or subscription-based app, such as Sling Television, AT&T TV NOW or Hulu With Live TV. Install the app (additional signing-up and payments may be required). Return to the Main Menu page, select the Live option in the top left corner, and enjoy!

While these apps are terrific ways to access high-quality live content, they will be more limited in what shows are available, and to get a full range of live-broadcasts may require multiple subscriptions.

How to watch live TV with an antenna

If you prefer to watch live TV using an antenna, here's how it's done.

Purchase and install an HD TV antenna compatible with Amazon Fire TV, such as the one in our equipment picks below. From the Main Menu, select the Live option in the top left corner, which will lead you to a channel guide of all available HD airwave channels in your area.

Results, quantity, and quality of available live television may vary depending on what is broadcasting in your area. Still, these HD airwave channels are guaranteed to be free to access and are unaffected by the typical issues other streaming avenues face, like internet-speed or service interruptions.

