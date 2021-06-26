Martinez vs. Cordova live stream: How to watch championship boxing online from anywhere

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Joel Cordova is bound to be an exciting flyweight championship boxing event, so boxing fans all around the world will want to know how to watch the Martinez vs. Cordova livestream.

Martinez is fighting in his first main event as champion, and he’s sure to be pumped about hosting another title defense in his home country of Mexico. He’s taking on fellow countryman Joel Cordova, who has been on a three year hot streak to earn this title shot. Bot fighters are excited to be working with the Mexican legend and pound-for-pound number one fighter Canelo Alvarez, who is co-promoting this event with Matchroom boxing. Viva Mexico y viva boxeo!

Today, you can get in on the action when you watch Martinez vs. Cordova in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Martinez vs. Cordova live stream fight?

Martinez vs. Cordova will take place on Saturday, June 26 from Arena Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The live stream broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Martinez vs. Cordova should start at approximately 10 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Martinez vs. Cordova in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Martinez vs. Cordova Fight Night event will start at midnight British Summer Time (BST), with Martinez vs. Cordova expected to fight at approximately 3 a.m BST.

Watch the Martinez vs. Cordova live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Martinez vs. Cordova live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Martinez vs. Cordova might have been put on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want, or not aired on TV where you could watch it.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like The DAZN Boxing Show as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, bare-knuckle fights, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like the DAZN Boxing Show.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. This summer they will have the return of the Matchroom Fight Camp series starting on July 31 with Conor Benn vs. Adrian Grandos. DAZN will also have more events as part of this Mexico boxing series presented by Canelo Alvarez Promotions, with some of Mexico’s brightest rising stars fighting in their home country.

Martinez vs. Cordova — The Main Event Preview

MARTINEZ VS. CORDOVA SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 7 p.m. • Martinez vs. Cordova: approx. 10 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Joel Cordova • Daniel Matellon vs. Jose Argumedo • Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Juan Ocura • Diego Pacheco vs. Jesus Palomare • Christian Gomez Duran vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez • Ruben Gustavo Vega vs. Lamberto Macias • Jesus Arechiga vs. Daniel Rojas Romero • Jose Angel Amaro Garcia vs. Moises Zenteno Garcia

Julio Cesar Martinez, a.k.a “El Rey” (17-1) is the WBC flyweight champion and one of the top flyweight boxers in the world today, and he’s very proud to be another in the long line of Mexican champions. He won his world title in 2019 against Cristofer Rosales in a fight that took place in the U.S., after his original title fight in London ended in a no contest.

This will be Martinez’ third title defense, but also his second fight in Mexico as champion. This is a source of pride for a fighter that had his first 15 pro fights in his home country of Mexico, which is why he’s so proud to have this title defense as a Main Event fight in Guatalajara. If Martinez wins, he could have several appealing options for his next fight, including interim WBC champion McWilliams Arroyo of Puerto Rico or IBF champion Sunny Edwards of the U.K.

Joel Cordova, a.k.a “El Trino” (12-4-2) is a tough Mexican flyweight challenger who is native to the capital of Mexico City, and he’d have no problems with taking out a fellow countryman. Cordova has earned his spot in this fight with a 5-0 record in his last six fights, with one no contest. Cordova has never fought outside of Mexico, and he’s never fought for a world title, so this is going to be the greatest challenge of his short career. However it is also a huge opportunity for this 26 year old to leap onto the world stage, while proudly carrying on the banner for his home of Mexico.

How to watch Martinez vs. Cordova live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, boxing is a massively popular sport, so plenty of fans will be excited to live stream Martinez vs. Cordova. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Martinez vs. Cordova in the U.K. on June 26 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Martinez vs. Cordova live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Martinez vs. Cordova on June 26.