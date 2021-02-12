Scotland v Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations anywhere in the world

After claiming a first win at Twickenham since 1983 in the opening round of the Six Nations, Scotland will be buzzing with confidence as they host Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday. Here's how to stream Scotland v Wales online anywhere in the world.

Captain Stuart Hogg and inspirational fly-half Finn Russell orchestrated the shock 11-6 victory that included a try from Duhan van der Merwe. Now, head coach Gregor Townsend will want his side to continue that form against a Wales side that also kicked off the Championship with a win, defeating Ireland 21-16 in Cardiff.

Scotland defeated Wales in last year’s Six Nations in a 14-10 win at Llanelli’s Parc Y Scarlets. It was Scotland’s first win in Wales for 18 years, and they’ll be looking for back-to-back victories against Wayne Pivoc’s side, who will be without some key players on Saturday. George North is ruled out after picking up an injury against Ireland, while scrum-half Tomos Williams will also miss the match — and potentially the rest of the tournament — after a hamstring problem. Wing Josh Adams is absent too as he serves the second game of a two-match ban for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

However, Liam Williams will be back after suspension, while Pivac has called up New Zealand-born centre Willis Halaholo into the squad, along with Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham, the grandson of England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales for free in the UK

Saturday’s coverage of Scotland vs Wales will begin on BBC1 at 4pm. Kick-off is 4.45pm GMT. You can live stream the game online also on iPlayer. The game is also being shown on S4C.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales anywhere in the world

How to watch Scotland vs Wales in the US

NBC Sports will be showing the games in America. While you used to have to buy an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, now that pass is available as part of its new streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock is available for $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service which means you can catch all the Six Nations games. You can also pay $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.