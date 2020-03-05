Watch the West Coast Men's Basketball Championship tournament online & without cable

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

March College Basketball has more Madness than just one big tournament. The NCAA basketball conferences have their own championship tournaments, where teams that have been battling for conference pride settle who is best, at least for this season.

Beyond bragging rights, the winner earns an automatic bid for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship tournament, also known as March Madness. You don't need cable to see these games. So put on your favorite school colors and your dancing shoes, and get ready to watch the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Conference tournament online and without cable.

When is the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament?

The West Coast Conference (WCC) Men's Basketball Tournament will be held on March 5-10 at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. There will be five rounds of the tournament, with the first two rounds on the West Coast Network on Stadium, as well as some regional sports networks if you live near the schools. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be on ESPN & ESPN2 with the final game on March 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

The West Coast is one ranked in the top ten of men's basketball conferences by RPI. The conference is led by #2 AP-ranked Gonzaga, with an amazing 29-2 record, including 15-1 in the conference play. This conference is not just about Gonzaga. The #15 BYU Cougars have a solid 24-7 record and are also expected to receive a bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Pacific Tigers (23-9) and Saint Mary's Gaels (24-7) may not have invites locked in yet, but both have shown that they're strong enough to get hot and win this tournament.

West Coast Men's Basketball Tournament Teams and Schedule

All times shown are Eastern

Thursday, March 5

9 p.m., Game 1, #8 LMU vs. #10 San Diego, West Coast Conference on Stadium

vs. #10 San Diego, West Coast Conference on Stadium 11 p.m., Game 2, #7 Santa Clara vs. #10 Portlant, West Coast Conference on Stadium

Friday, March 6

9 p.m., Game 3, #5 San Francisco vs. LMU, West Coast Conference on Stadium

vs. LMU, West Coast Conference on Stadium 11 p.m., Game 4, #6 Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara, West Coast Conference on Stadium

Saturday, March 7

10 p.m., Game 5, #4 Pacific vs. San Francisco , ESPN2

, ESPN2 12 a.m., Game 6, #3 Saint Mary's vs. Pepperdine, ESPN2

Monday, March 9

9 p.m., #1 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, ESPN

vs. San Francisco, ESPN 11:30 p.m., #2 BYU vs. Saint Mary's , ESPN2

Tuesday, March 10

9 p.m., West Coast Men's Basketball Championship, Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's, ESPN

Watch West Coast Men's College Basketball Tournament online

The West Coast Men's College Basketball Tournament will be shown on WCC Network on Stadium, ESPN, ESPN2 and a few regional sports networks close to the schools. Here are the ways you can watch those networks, and these games online and without cable.

The first two rounds of games are available on the West Coast Network, which is on Stadium. There are so many ways you can watch Stadium.

West Coast Conference Network website

WatchStadium.com

The Roku Channel

Stadium apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku.

Pluto TV

Samsung TV Plus

Stadium pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch.tv, and YouTube

Over the air in certain markets

You can also watch Stadium TV on several live TV streaming services, including

Sling TV

Fubo TV

Stadium Time to tip off!



Stadium has lots of free sports for fans to enjoy



Stadium is the home of the WCC Network, and has the first round games of the West Coast Men's Basketball Tournament streaming for free.



Check Amazon

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . West Coast Men's Basketball tournament on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN & ESPN2, you can see the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship finals too.

Hulu with Live TV Easy as a layup



ESPN and ESPN2 makes Hulu a solid choice for West Coast Hoops fans.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN and ESPN2 are available on Hulu, which means it will have the West Coast Conference tournament..



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 West Coast Men's Basketball tournament on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN & ESPN2 for the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship finals games.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . * West Coast Men's Basketball tournament on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN & ESPN2.

AT&T TV Now Take your College Hoops Mobile



The Plus Plan is all you need for West Coast Basketball.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN & ESPN2, and it also includes HBO too.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . West Coast Men's Basketball tournament on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN & ESPN2.

YouTube TV More like HoopsTube



Hey Google, let's watch some basketball



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN and ESPN2 for college basketball playoff action.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

Watch West Coast Men's College Basketball Tournament even if you're outside the United States

It's so frustrating when you have everything you need to watch college basketball in March online, but you are taking Spring Break out of the country. You might think that you're out of luck because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. Fear not.

There are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.