How to watch Wood vs Warrington: live stream the boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Leigh Wood against Josh Warrington is a fight that's been four years in the making. Whether through injuries, unexpected defeats or insufficient purse, the all-British featherweight contest between rival fighters from Nottingham and Leeds has always had the allure – now it also has Wood's WBA strap for the winner. This is a potential fight-of-the-year contender.

Wood vs Warrington is airing in 200 countries around the world with a DAZN subscription. But don't worry if you're abroad while the fight is on, because you can watch Wood vs Warrington live stream on DAZN from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Date: Saturday, October 7 ► Wood vs Warrington ringwalks time (approx.): 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 am PT / 8 am AEDT (Oct. 8) ► Global stream: DAZN



How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Wood began calling out Warrington in 2019 even though the Nottingham fighter was in the boxing wilderness and struggling for motivation as pugilist avoided by those higher up the featherweight food chain. Perversely, it was a defeat that inspired a change, Wood's 2019 loss to Jazza Dickens sparked some home truths. Since beating Can Xu for the WBA (regular) title in July 2021, Wood has stopped Michael Conlan with a 12th-round highlight-reel knockout and in May this year avenged a defeat to Mauricio Lara with a superb display of front-foot pressure. It may not be at Nottingham Forest's City Ground as he's always dreamed, but this is the fight the 35-year-old has been dreaming of.

Younger by three years, Warrington has been fighting at world level since 2018 when he beat Lee Selby for the IBF featherweight world title. Having beaten Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad, Warrington vacated his title only to lose to Lara – a measuring stick for both fighters – but won back his strap from Kiko Martinez in March 2022. Overwhelmed by Luis Alberto Lopez last time out last December, the Leeds Warrior says he's been driven to avenge that last defeat and believes himself to be the superior fighter, but Wood's career arc is firmly in the ascendent and starts as favorite if he can create space for his shots, with Warrington wanting to force his way inside and spoil.

The Wood vs Warrington live stream is available across the world with a subscription from DAZN. Keep reading to find out how to sign up wherever you are and if you need a VPN to help you watch if you're traveling abroad. We've also included some useful information below so you know the tale of the tape and some odds.

How to watch Wood vs Warrington in the U.S.

Great news, fight fans in the U.S., the Wood vs Warrington world title fight is available with your regular DAZN subscription service.

Stateside, the monthly plan costs you $24.99 per month, though you can reduce that to $19.99 if you lock into a year's contract. Or, you can pay for an entire year upfront, and it will be a touch more affordable at $224.99.

Coverage of the undercard starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT, with the main event's ringwalks not to come before 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the Wood vs Warrington action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Wood vs Warrington in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K. keen to catch this monumental all-British world title bout, it's a similar situation, with DAZN the go-to place for the Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington fight.

DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

The main card starts at 7 am UK on Saturday evening, with ringwalks for the main event due from 10 pm UK, depending on how long the undercard takes to reach its conclusion.

Remember, if you're abroad but don't want to miss any of the Wood vs Warrington action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch Wood vs Warrington in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month.

Get your alarm clocks set as coverage starts in the early hours of Sunday 8th October at 4 am AEDT, with the ringwalks not due before 7.15 am AEDT.

Not in Australia for the fight? Get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

Wood vs Warrington live streams

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that DAZN is streaming the Wood vs Warrington fight.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the boxing. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Wood vs Warrington even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Leigh Wood Josh Warrington Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth August 1st, 1988 November 14th, 1990 Height 5' 7'' 5' 7" Reach 67" 67" Total fights 30 34 Record 27-3 (16 KOs) 31-2-1 (8 KOs)

Wood vs Warrington fight card

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington; For Wood's WBA world featherweight title

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus; For the WBA and WBO women's light middleweight titles

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill; Featherweight

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia; Middleweight

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch; Super-welterweight

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez; Super-featherweight

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez; Bantamweight

Wood vs Warrington odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in favor of Wood (-225) versus underdog Gesta (+175), with the fight expected to go over 10.5 rounds (-300) as opposed to under (+210).

Wood vs Warrington questions

Where does the Wood vs Warrington fight take place? Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington will be staged at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield, and comes with a packed undercard including one other world title fight in the form of Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus. Plus, there's another great fight earlier on the undercard in the form of Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill, the featherweights putting their unbeaten records on the line.