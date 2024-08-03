Single Mom Missing tells the shocking story behind the disappearance of Michelle Warner

In September 2012, single mother of two Michelle Warner mysteriously disappeared from the Houston, Texas, apartment that she shared with her estranged boyfriend, Mark Castellano. At the time, Castellano told both family and law enforcement that Michelle had stormed away from the home after the couple got into a fight, leaving their three-year-old son Cayden behind. But as viewers of any true crime show know, things weren't that simple.

The gripping true crime special Single Mom Missing—which airs tonight, August 3 on Investigation Discovery at 10pm Eastern Time—centers around Warner's sudden vanishing and how local police had to delve into her complicated relationship history to piece together exactly what happened to the 31-year-old woman.

As the investigation continued, unexpected revelations arose and left cops with the hunch that Warner's checkered past, which included troubles with addiction as well as drama with former flames, reared its ugly head. The case came to a shocking conclusion when one such ex-boyfriend confessed to the death of Michelle Warner following a one-on-one interview with, of all people, Dr. Phil.

During a sit-down with Warner's family members on The Dr. Phil Show, the TV personality recounted how the ex had initially denied harming Warner and claimed to have no knowledge of her whereabouts: "I did not like what I was hearing. He claimed she beat him regularly, and that nine out of 10 times he did not retaliate. To me, that says he was making an excuse for his guilt."

You can find out what actually happened to Michelle Warner and which of her former romantic partners was at fault for her disappearance by tuning into the ID special Single Mom Missing tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one chilling, thrilling moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.