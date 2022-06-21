90 Day Diaries' fans react to one couple's shocking life-altering decision

When most people go on a cruise, they go to soak up the warm sun, take a dip in the deck pools and drink their fair share of tropical-inspired drinks. However, after watching the recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, viewers also learned that cruises are a great place to connect with strangers and make life-altering decisions if Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are to be believed. The two are officially moving after sharing only a few conversations with a man named Marc whom they met while vacationing.

Rewinding a bit, the now-married couple was first introduced to viewers during 90 Day Fiancé season 8. Brandon, from a rural part of Virginia, helped to take care of his family farm. Julia, from Russia, relocated to the US to be with her husband and subsequently to work on his family’s property. Additionally, the two lived with Brandon’s parents who enjoyed having the newlyweds in such close proximity.

It wasn’t long before Julia was over the living arrangements, and she and Brandon moved away to the neighboring city of Richmond, Virginia, much to his parents' chagrin.

Fast forward to the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries. After spending some time away from his mother and father, Brandon and Julia move back in with them. His parents, of course, are glad to have them return to the house. They even whip out a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Unfortunately, the matriarch and patriarch become less thrilled when they are surprised by the news that Brandon and Julia are moving to Ocala, Florida to work with Marc painting houses.

Brandon's parents Betty and Ron surprised. (Image credit: TLC)

As Brandon goes into detail about his plans to relocate to the Sunshine State, his mom immediately walks away to cry. His dad on the other hand digs a little deeper into his son’s moving plans. The father quickly becomes displeased and doesn’t like the idea of the young couple being painters in Florida. Furthermore, he doesn’t seem to care for the fact they are going to work for a guy they just met on a cruise ship.

We can only imagine the reaction of Brandon’s parents when he capped off all of this "good" news with the revelation that he and Julia are planning to live with this Marc guy as well.

90 Day Diaries fans react to Brandon and Julia moving to Florida

Brandon’s parents were certainly not the only ones taken aback by his choice to move. Viewers also shared their confusion on Twitter.

I support their independence but, this time Brandon & Julia, gotta agree with pops. I would never believe a man from (of all places) FLORIDA who i met on a cruise ship telling me he’ll pay us $104k a year just to paint 😒#90DayFianceDiaries #90DayDiariesJune 21, 2022 See more

Why is this Marc guy in Florida so interested in Brandon and Julia moving there? It's weird. #90daydiariesJune 7, 2022 See more

Julia and Brandon are delusional. I actually agree with his parents #90daydiaries #90dayfianceJune 21, 2022 See more

Moving to Florida! Merry Christmas 🎄 😂😂😂😂😂 #90daydiaries #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1LiVcpf47iJune 21, 2022 See more

I get all my employment leads from cruise ship parties. #90DayDiaries #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/2DvvcDmqBTJune 21, 2022 See more

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT, right after new episodes of The Family Chantel.