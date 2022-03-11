90 Day Fiancé is back for season 9! Meet the couples

And just like that, the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast has been revealed. TLC has finally announced the seven couples joining the OG series of the 90 Day universe, and only one of them will be recognizable to viewers when the show debuts on Sunday, April 17, at 8 pm ET/PT in the US.

No information was available on when season 9 will be shown in the UK. When 90 Day Fiancé season 9 does premiere, it should be available on Discovery Plus.

Here’s what we know about the cast.

Ariela and Biniyam

(Image credit: Zacharias Abubeker/TLC)

Ari and Bini are a couple that 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans should instantly be familiar with, as the two have spent a few seasons on that franchise sharing the journey of their relationship. When viewers last saw the two, although they were celebrating the recovery of their child, they were still facing a lot of issues in their relationship stemming from family, cultural differences and Bini’s pending visa. 90 Day Fiancé season 9 will see if the two manage to blissfully live together in the US.

Thaís and Patrick

(Image credit: Jennifer Boomer/Getty/TLC)

While on a trip to Brazil to reconnect with his father’s family, Patrick decided to look for someone to teach him Portuguese. He looked for this teacher on a dating site because apparently, that’s where everyone searches for a language tutor. Cue in Thaís. After courting Thaís in Brazil, Patrick eventually proposed to her and convinced her to trade in the life she knows for a very different one in Austin, Texas.

Emily and Kobe

(Image credit: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC)

Emily was abroad teaching English in Xi'an, China. One night, she decided to take a break and go out for a night on the town. That decision changed the course of her life because that’s when she met Kobe. After weeks of dating, the two got engaged and Emily even became pregnant. The next step for the couple was for Emily to return to the states with Kobe following her shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit and the two were separated for almost two years before reuniting.

Kara and Guillermo

(Image credit: Stephanie Diani/ TLC)

Kara shows that there can be benefits to working abroad. While working in the Dominican Republic she met her now-fiancé, Guillermo. And despite some pushback from her family and friends, Kara eventually moved in with Guillermo and the two got engaged. Then Kara decided to move back to the states.

While she anticipated Guillermo would quickly follow, the two were delayed by the pandemic. After nine months of not seeing each other, Guillermo finally joins Kara in her home of Charlottesville, Va. Viewers will have to tune in to see how the couple gets reacquainted.

Shaeeda and Bilal

(Image credit: Lauren Pusateri)

It only took some online conversations and one week of face-to-face time for Bilal to pop the question to Shaeeda. However, viewers will have to see if Bilal, a divorced father of two, is really ready to get married. Shaeeda would like to have children, but Bilal isn’t sold on that. Also, Bilal wants his pending bride to sign a prenup and it doesn’t sound like she’s fond of the idea.

Miona and Jibri

(Image credit: Craig Mitchelldyer/TLC)

Jibri met Miona while performing with his band in North Serbia. After getting to know each other and then traveling the world with one another, the couple got engaged. However, as she prepares to join him in the US in his home state of South Dakota, Miona will be in for a rude awakening when she realizes that Jibri’s homelife is nothing like the glitz and glamour of the Los Angeles shown in films.

Yvette and Mohamed

(Image credit: Aarron Patton/Getty Images/TLC)

A love of fitness and one well-worded DM brought this pair together. After communicating on social media, Yvette met Mohamed in his home country of Egypt. It wasn’t long before the couple got engaged and decided to live together in the US. However, between their 23-year age gap and cultural differences, one can’t be certain these two will wind up saying "I do."

90 Day Fiancé season 9 trailer

Here's a sneak peek of what's to come on this season of 90 Day Fiancé.