A brand new version of The Traitors is coming to the BBC

The Traitors Australia is the latest instalment in the hugely popular reality series, and it's heading to BBC Three and iPlayer in the summer.

Following on from the success of The Traitors UK and `The Traitors US, the latest version of the deceptive competition series will be set down under, giving Australians the chance to win a seriously impressive prize fund.

A synopsis for the upcoming series reveals: "A group of contestants arrive at a historic luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands as Faithful contestants – hoping to share a prize fund worth up to A$250,000.

"Amongst them are the Traitors – a group of four contestants selected by host Rodger Corser on the first day, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithfuls and claim the prize for themselves."

Australian actor and TV personality Rodger Corser is hosting this edition of the series. He is known for his role as Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Owen in the crime mini-series Underbelly and Dr. Hugh Knight in Doctor Doctor.

Announcing the news, Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three said: "The Traitors is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head down under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer."

The Traitors UK was a smash hit for the BBC with a second season on the way. (Image credit: BBC)

We don't have long to wait either, as The Traitors Australia will land as a 12-episode boxset on BBC iPlayer at 6 am on Sunday, July 9, and will also be broadcast on BBC Three.

Meanwhile, there's plenty for Traitors fans to look forward to as the second season of The Traitors UK is underway and they have received a record number of applications.

People are keen to take part in the game show, which will once again be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, with applications still open for the second season. Those interested can go to BBC Shows, Tours & Take Part but there's some tough competition!

We don't yet have a confirmed release date for The Traitors UK season 2, but the Australian edition should keep us entertained while we eagerly await the news.

Both the UK and US editions of The Traitors are available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with The Traitors Australia following soon.