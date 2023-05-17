The Traitors 2 gets 26 times more applicants than the first series

The Traitors season 2 has seen a record number of applications as the series prepares to return to our screens.

The first season of The Traitors was a huge success for the BBC and has amassed over 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, so it's hardly surprising that the sequel has gained a lot of attention from those hoping to compete.

In fact, the series has had a huge increase in applicants, which is 26 times more than the original, with even more hopefuls trying to win a huge cash prize.

Speaking at The Traitors session at the Wales Screen Summit on Tuesday, May 16, executive producer Sarah Fay has revealed how many people have applied for the second season so far.

"Series 1 had 1,500 applications. As of this morning, series 2 has had 40,000. Our casting team are happy to change the way we approach it this year! We will look at all 40,000," she said.

"We want to make sure we’re unearthing that gold. And [on top of that] we'll still go out and target people who wouldn't necessarily apply."

Details for The Traitors season 2 are under wraps at the moment, but fellow executive producer Toni Ireland added: "I'm excited because the game’s going to be different because people have seen the show.

"Now I imagine the cast will come with us with pre-planned ideas for how they think it’s going to go – our job is to make sure they're kept on their toes..."

Claudia Winkleman will return as host for The Traitors season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a tagline has been confirmed by the BBC which teases: "You think you know how to play the game. You don't know anything."

This points to some major changes coming as The Traitors returns, so hopefully we'll see even more drama, betrayal, and shocking moments. Considering how thrilling season 1 was, we can't wait to see how intense it can get!

The Traitors season 1 recently won big at BAFTA TV Awards 2023, picking up the awards for Reality And Constructed Factual and Best Entertainment Performance for host Claudia Winkleman.

As she accepted the award, Claudia said: " I went, 'OK, just to be clear, we're going to Scotland, we've got some cloaks, we're going to use the word murder, I've got a big rollneck and I'm holding a ceremonial pouch, are you OK with that?' And they went 'go for it'."

The Traitors will return to BBC One soon. Meanwhile, all episodes of the first season are available on iPlayer.