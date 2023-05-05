BAFTA TV Awards 2023: air date, hosts, nominees, venue and all we know

The BAFTA TV Awards 2023 will see stars from the small screen donning their best black-tie outfits and going head to head at London's Royal Festival Hall for what is one of the most prestigious nights in the TV calendar.

The event, which will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, May 14, 2023, will be celebrating the very best in TV from 2022 with hit shows such as The Responder and This Is Going To Hurt nominated in several categories across the board.

Meanwhile, ITV's popular series The Masked Singer and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be competing for Best Entertainment Programme along with Strictly Come Dancing and Later...With Jools Holland: Jool's 30th Bash.

A host of big names are in the running for gongs and will be gracing the red carpet including Sarah Lancashire (for Julia), Kate Winslet, (I Am Ruth) Gary Oldman, (Slow Horses), Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown).

Here we tell you everything you need to know from hosts, nominations and who to look out for....

Where are the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 going to be held?

The star-studded red carpet event will be taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The Hall is a 2,700 seat venue and is part of London's Southbank Centre.

Which are the most nominated shows at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023?

BBC dramas The Responder starring Martin Freeman and This Is Going to Hurt are leading the field with six nominations each across the different categories.

Meanwhile, Bad Sisters, The English, Slow Horses and The Crown have all received five nods each.

Who is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2023?

Comedians and good friends Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett are pairing up to host the event for the first time together. The two have known each other for years from the comedy circuit and co-present their popular TV Sky series, Rob & Romesh Vs which sees them immerse themselves in different challenging and fun activities that are usually way beyond their comfort zones.

Previous hosts for the awards are actor Richard Ayoade who hosted the event for three years, Sue Perkins who hosted in 2018, Graham Norton and Jonathan Ross who were both long-running hosts.

Who are all the nominees for the BAFTA TV Awards 2023?

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC1)

Sherwood (BBC1)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC3)

The Thief, HIs Wife and the Canoe (ITV)

This is Going to Hurt (BBC1)

Leading actress

Billie Piper - I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton - The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet - I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake - Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire - Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure - Without Sin (ITVX)

Leading actor

Ben Wishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Sport

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One )

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Entertainment performance

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones' Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Supporting actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Supporting actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Specialist factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999 (iPlayer)

Reality and constructed factual

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Best daytime

The Chase (ITV)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC1)

Scam Interceptors (BBC1)

The BAFTA TV Awards will be held on Sunday 14 May on BBC1 at 7pm.