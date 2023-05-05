The Lateish Show season 4: release date, guests, Mo Gilligan interview and all we know

Comedian Mo Gilligan is looking forward to chat, fun, music and games in his BAFTA-winning show The Lateish Show season 4 on Channel 4.

Mo has previously won two BAFTAS for the series and he's been nominated for a third at this year's imminent BAFTA TV Awards hosted by Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

"I'm nominated for the Entertainment Performance which is so cool", says Mo, 35 when we chat with him. "The Lateish Show is my baby so it's great that it keeps growing and has been so popular. It's such a pleasure having my own show. I want the guests to have a fun time and viewers to end their working week on a high."

Mo who is also a regular panellist on The Masked Singer is looking forward to welcoming a host of famous faces onto his studio sofa including fellow comedian Harry Hill and footballer-turned-presenter, Alex Scott who are among his first guests.

Here we tell you everything you need to know and ask Mo to give us the lowdown on what's in store...

The series will begin on Friday, 5 May, 2023 at 10pm on Channel 4. It will then air in the same slot each week.

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan — who are some of the guests appearing in the new series?

As well as Harry Hill and Alex Scott, confirmed guests for the first episode are Hollywood stars Joe Russo and Priyanka Chopra who will be talking about their new spy thriller, Citadel on Prime Video.

What new elements will be in The Lateish Show this series?

Mo says, "It's It’s going to be bigger than ever and we always add in some new elements. Last year it was Reply or Deny (where celebs are asked risqué questions by members of the public), which we’re doing again because fans love it. And we have some amazing guests lined up. There are people where I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Are they really doing my show?’ I always have pinch-me moments because I’ve either grown up watching them on TV or I really admire what they do."

Across the series, we’ll be treated to more iconic Nursery Grimes, music performances and one-of-a-kind studio games where the audience could win some incredible prizes.

What have some of Mo's 'pinch-me' moments been?

"One was definitely having David Schwimmer (from Friends) on", says Mo. "I’d met him previously in The Big Narstie Show and we went for lunch in New York. Then he phoned me up and said, ‘Hey man, I’m really looking forward to coming onto your show!’ I was like, ‘What! David Schwimmer still has my number’."

Who are some of Mo's dream guests that he'd love to have on The Lateish Show?

"Daisy-May Cooper would be great, we met when she was doing The Masked Singer and she is so funny", says Mo, " I grew up watching Dwayne The Rock Johnson so he’d be a really wicked guest and Joanna Lumley is another. I just think she’s really cool. One of my favourite ever films was The Wolf of Wall Street which she was in. I’d love to ask her about that."

Mo says he'd love Daisy May Cooper as one of the guests. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

How does Mo feel about his rapid rise to TV fame and success?

"It's been such an incredible journey and 100 percent it’s absolutely bonkers some of the places I have been recognized and some of the things I've been able to do", says Mo.

"I look back and I’m just like, ‘Wow, I did that and then that happened’ I never take things for granted and I try to really live in the moment but I do have a lot of pinch myself moments, where I'm sitting there thinking, ‘This is absolutely insane what's going on.’ I kind of bring myself back down to earth and not get too excited just yet. The last six years have been at 0-100."

Which of all the awards he has won means the most to Mo?

"It has to be that very first BAFTA", says Mo. "It was during lockdown and because it was on Zoom I couldn’t tell anyone straight away. I didn’t know what to do with myself so I drove to McDonalds and got a McFlurry ice cream at the Drive Thru. That’s how I celebrated! For three months afterwards I took that BAFTA with me everywhere in a rucksack, to my family, to the barbershop, to my friends’ places because everyone wanted to see it."

Mo has already won two BAFTAS for The Lateish Show and is nominated for a third. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

What does Mo Gilligan love most about being on the panel of The Masked Singer?

Mo says, "It’s such a fun show and each series always feels brand new and like it’s the first time I’ve ever done it. Davina (McCall), Jonathan (Ross), Rita (Ora), Joel (Dommett) and I are all so busy during the year so it’s the one time when we all get to see each other. I love seeing all the kids in the audience having a great time. And throughout the year when I meet celebs I'm kind of looking at them going, 'Are you going to be next one under the mask?"

Celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer Season 4. (Image credit: ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV)

Mo does a lot of skits and sketches on Instagram. Would he like to break into acting at some point?

"One hundred per cent", says Mo. "I’m doing an animated film which comes out later this year called 10 Lives. I play a cat called Beckett. Zayn Malik is in it and so is Simone Ashley who was in Bridgerton season 2. It will be my first taste of acting and it’s definitely something I’d love to do more of, I just don’t know how I’d fit it in right now."

Does Mo have a dream acting role in mind. James Bond maybe?

"I'd take Bond", smiles Mo, "Well I’d need to be cast first but I’d want to play the villain. Everyone remembers the villains. I’ll take anything, put me in Downton Abbey as a butler, put me as an extra in EastEnders on the fruit stall with Winston!"

Mo Gilligan was also one of the hosts along with AJ Odudu when The Big Breakfast returned to Channel 4. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who were Mo Gilligan's comedy heroes when he was growing up?

"I watched a lot of Eddie Murphy, Jim Carey and Robin Williams films" says Mo. "It wasn’t until I got older that I was like, ‘Oh wow, they all started out doing stand-up.’ The comedian Dave Chappelle is the closest I’ve ever got to meeting any of my idols. A lot of people say, ‘Never meet your heroes!’ but he was really nice."

What’s left on Mo's career bucket list?

"Besides acting I want to meet Dolly Parton", says Mo. "She is awesome and I also want to meet Sir David Attenborough and Thierry Henri. I know Jamie Redknapp quite well and he keeps telling me, ‘Yeah, me and Thierry went out for dinner the other night’ and I’m like, ‘Bro! Can you not just invite me? Or I’ll pretend I just turned up on a random!’"

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan starts on Friday, May 5, 2023 on Channel 4.