A24’s X to stream online for one-night only April 12

The new horror movie X is getting a special, one-night only online screening via the A24 Screening Room on Tuesday, April 12. In addition to the movie, attendees of the online screening will also be able to see some exclusive, never-before-seen content from the movie.

X takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas. But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives. X stars Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Martin Henderson; it was directed by Ti West.

X is one of the best reviewed movies of 2022 so far. What to Watch’s own X review of calls it "a bloody good time." It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) with a score of 96% and has earned a 79 "good" rating on Metacritic.

In addition to the movie, the online screening will have an exclusive after show that will feature a never-before-seen cut of The Farmer’s Daughters, the movie being made by X’s characters, as well as another exclusive surprise that A24 is keeping a secret.

Anyone who wants to watch the one-night online screening of X can purchase the $20 ticket via the A24 Screening Room website (opens in new tab). The movie will be available to watch during a four-hour window starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

The A24 Screening Room can be watched on the web via a computer, phone or tablet; on an Apple TV device (A24 Screening Room app is in the Apple TV App Store); or on Roku devices (app available in the Roku Channel Store). Unfortunately, the A24 Screening Room is only available for those in the US.

The extra bit of good news is even if you miss X’s special online screening on April 12, the movie is set to be released on-demand on Thursday, April 14. At that time it will be available on Apple TV and iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft, RedBox, AMC Theaters On-Demand, Xfinity, DirecTV, Frontier, Verizon, Spectrum, Kaleidescape and Optimum. What the on-demand price for X will be is not being shared at this time.

A24 has done this with many of its most recent movies, including 2021’s The Green Knight and Lamb.