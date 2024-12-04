Abbott Elementary celebrates the holidays with two new episodes tonight, December 4

Abbott Elementary season 4 finally returns with new episodes. A new episode hasn’t aired since November 13, so the fact that the season picks up with a new episode tonight, December 4, is quite the holiday treat. And not only are viewers being treated to one new episode, but two. However, for those used to catching episodes of the comedy air at 9:30 pm ET/PT, we have some more news: the double dose of Abbott Elementary kicks off at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The first new Abbott Elementary episode, titled “Winter Show,” premieres on Wednesday, December 4, at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is a synopsis of what viewers can expect to see in the episode:

“Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.”

Then at 8:31 pm ET/PT, the the second new episode titled “Winter Break” airs. Here is a brief description of it:

“Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.”

Now with a few Abbott crew members expecting some family to pop up, that means there will be some guest stars. Talia Shire is stopping by as Melissa’s (Lisa Ann Walter) mother, Teresa Schemmenti. Shire is a two-time Oscar-nominated actress for her roles in The Godfather Part II and Rocky. It’s her role in Rocky, the Philadelphia-based classic film, that makes Shire perfect to appear as Melissa’s mother in the Philadelphia-based comedy.

Also appearing in the special episodes of Abbott Elementary is Tyler Perez as Jacob’s (Chris Perfetti) brother. Perez is a familiar face from shows like L.A.’s Finest, Class Act and Code Black.

These will be the last two episodes of Abbott Elementary season 4 before it goes on an extended hiatus, as most networks opt to air Christmas TV highlights and sporting events during the holidays. The show returns on January 8 in its new timeslot at 8:30 pm ET/PT. That episode will be the much-anticipated crossover with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.