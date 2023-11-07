ABC airing special Dolly Parton interview on Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7, is election night in America, but there's a strong chance if people were voting whether or not they loved Dolly Parton the results would come back 100% in the affirmative. That's why a special Dolly Parton interview taking place airing November 7 on ABC should have your attention.

One day before the 2023 CMA Awards on November 8, also airing on ABC, Dolly Parton is sitting down with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special, Dolly Parton — From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll, that airs at 10 pm ET/PT.

The interview comes as Parton releases her brand new album, Rock Star, which sees the famous country singer and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee devote an entire album to the rock & roll genre, which features collaborations with Pat Benatar, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr (the two former Beatles made recent news themselves with the debut of "Now and Then") and Steven Tyler.

Roberts is conducting the interview, which will cover Parton's album, her various looks throughout the years and some more revealing things about her, including what still scares her.

In addition to Roberts handling the questions, Luke Bryan is hosting the special (ahead of his CMA hosting gig with Peyton Manning) while a plethora of music figures are going to be featured to share their thoughts on Parton, including Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Sting, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

While her music credentials appear to be the focus of things, Parton is also a star of the screen. She famously starred in 9 to 5 (as well as wrote the iconic theme song), Steel Magnolias and, more recently, the TV Christmas special Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas.

If you want to watch Dolly Parton — From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll, a traditional cable subscription automatically includes the channel, while a TV antenna allows you to receive your local ABC station for free. If you’re looking for another way, the live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry ABC to watch the special live. If you're OK watching it on-demand, then it should be available to watch November 8 on Hulu.