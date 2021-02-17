Addams Family's Wednesday is getting a live-action series from Netflix

Your favorite champion for all things dreadful is getting her own show. Wednesday, a live-action coming-of-age comedy, will follow Wednesday Addams of the infamous Addams Family. The news came today from Netflix in an official press release.

The streaming platform has an ordered eight-episodes for the spin-off focused on Wednesday Addams. The series will be written Al Gough and Miles Millar and will be helmed by highly acclaimed director Tim Burton. Wednesday is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting the years Wednesday spent as a student at Nevermore Academy. While trying to navigate her new and very tangled relationships, she is also attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Wednesday Addams’ first solo series marks Burton’s first live-action show and his TV directing debut. Along with Gough and Millar, Burton will serve as showrunners on the series, executive produce. Wednesday is produced by MGM/UA Television, which also controls the underlying rights to the IP. Also, executive producing the series are TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert of Up All Night as well as several producers associated with the Addams Family IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Respect, Addams Family 2) and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

This is not Millar and Gough’s first go at a coming-of-age story for an iconic character. Their hit series Smallville focused on DC Comics’ Super-Man. As for the series Wednesday, MGM/UA TV took the project out last fall with Gough and Millar attached and Burton in negotiations. They received multiple bids, with Netflix coming away as the winner.