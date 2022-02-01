'After Life' creator Ricky Gervais reveals why he turned down season 4

After Life season 3 saw the dark comedy series come to an end, with viewers finally getting off the emotional rollercoaster that Ricky Gervais had taken them on as we watched his character, Tony, navigate the challenging grieving process.

The series follows the local journalist as he's broken from the death of his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), who he lost to cancer. Throughout the emotional scenes, we see him watching old videos of her and trying his best to get through the day without her, largely aided by his dog, who definitely became a big star of the show!

The third instalment is definitely the final one, but Ricky did reveal that he had the opportunity to do a fourth but turned it down in favour of a brand new project, as he now feels After Life has run its course and he was able to tell Tony's story properly.

In an interview with Heat Magazine, Ricky explained: "I’m going for something new. That feels very exciting. I’ll keep going for as long as I’m allowed."

Following the success of After Life, the comedian now has another stand-up show called Armageddon in the works, so he's going back to his original roots and wants to "go all out" with it.

He added: "One thing I’ve decided to definitely do, and can’t wait to start on, is my new stand-up show.

"I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever. It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all out there."

Although it seems like After Life has come to an end, Ricky has thanked fans for the overwhelming support as it has definitely had an impact on those who have also lost loved ones, and might be finding the grieving process challenging.

It was also very well received by star Diane Morgan's mum, who opened up about her touching reaction to season 3.

Thanks for all your beautiful tweets about #Afterlife and for recommending it to your friends. You've created a global phenomenon. It's really unbelievable to be honest. Most of all, thanks for supporting all the people who open up about grief. Best fans in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xn4iOWrYUSJanuary 30, 2022 See more

Describing it as a "global phenomenon", he wrote: "Thanks for all your beautiful tweets about #Afterlife and for recommending it to your friends. You've created a global phenomenon. It's really unbelievable to be honest. Most of all, thanks for supporting all the people who open up about grief. Best fans in the world".

We don't know much about Ricky Gervais' latest stand-up show Armageddon yet, but we'll keep you updated with all the latest news as soon as it's available!

After Life seasons 1 - 3 are now available on-demand via Netflix.