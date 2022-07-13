All American: Homecoming season 1 is finally on Netflix

All American: Homecoming is finally available to stream on Netflix and not HBO Max, as was previously announced.

Although HBO Max's release schedule for June 2022 listed the first season of All American: Homecoming for June 22, the show never arrived. Although we're a few weeks after that original date, the first season of the All-American spin-off is now available to stream over on Netflix. It originally premiered on The CW earlier this year.

At the time of writing, an official explanation for the switch-up hasn't been given, but the change does make some logical sense given Netflix was already the streaming home of the main series.

It's likely that Netflix wanted the spin-off show to capitalize on the main show's success by picking up the spin-off. All American season 4 appeared on the streaming service back in May this year and the show has featured in Netflix US TV top 10 lists ever since.

Unfortunately, All American: Homecoming is not available to stream in the UK, and we still haven't had a release date for the series just yet. However, UK viewers can find the first four seasons of All American available to watch on-demand on ITV Hub.

Like the main series, All American: Homecoming is a CW sports drama. Homecoming follows Simone Hicks (played by Geffri Maya) from the main show, who has left her boyfriend Jordan behind in LA to head to Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia. At Bringston, Simone dreams of fighting her way back onto the court as a pro tennis player.

The first season also follows Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith), a nationally ranked high school baseball prodigy from Chicago who gave up his shot at the MLB draft to enroll at Bringston and to save their college baseball program.

The series also stars Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Netta Walker, Mitchell Edwards and Rhoyle Ivy King, among others.

All American: Homecoming season 2 will continue Simone and Damon's story later this year when it premieres on The CW on Monday, October 10 at 9 pm ET, where it will follow episodes of All American season 5.