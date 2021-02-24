All the news from the Paramount Plus investor event

Paramount+ today held a virtual investor event a week ahead of the launch of Paramount+. The event mostly was a rehash of of what we've enjoyed on CBS All Access already — original series, live sports, movies and more — or news that already had been announced. (Or at worst, leaked.) And it was plagued with more than a few technical glitches. The event started late, then had several awkward pauses as the video feed cut out.

That's not a great look as you're re-launching a streaming service that's supposed to be a big part of the future of your company, but here we are.

The biggest news out of the event is that we can expect Paramount-distributed movies to hit the service within 30 to 45 days of their theatrical release. That's not anywhere near as bold (or reckless, depending on who you ask) as Warner Bros. releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, but it's better than nothing. And Paramount has a bevy of films that have been delayed in the wake of the global pandemic, so there are a lot of films on the way. And MGM movies will make their way onto Paramount+ as well.

Live sports on Paramount+ also got a hefty section in the investor event. Specifically, the NFL on Paramount+. But what wasn't mentioned was that live NFL games almost certainly will be limited in the same way in which they were on CBS All Access. You'll have access to your local CBS affiliate and whatever regional game you happen to have that week. But Sunday Ticket it is not.

Just as CBS All Access has had a strong showing for soccer with the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and the National Women's Soccer League here in America. But we'll also get new leagues to watch, including Brazilian football.

The news leaked ahead of the investor event, but the HALO video game franchise indeed is moving to Paramount+ in early 2022. (So we've got a while to wait, still.) It'll star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief. (If you've yet to watch American Gods or Den of Thieves, now's the time.) The execs showed off a preview of the series — but those of us not actually in attendance were greeted with the all-too-familiar placeholder because you can't show previews online, apparently.

There also will be a host of new original shows — or new original shows that are reworked versions of old favorites — throughout the year and into future years. There's new scripted series. New unscripted reality series. New music from the likes of the MTV brands. Shows making the leap from BET+ — which has nearly 1.5 million subscribers on its own — to Paramount+ proper. Series and movies from Showtime. A bevy of titles from Taylor Sheridan including 1883, 6666, Land Man and Mayor of Kingstown (with Antoine Fuqua on board to produce, and Jeremy Renner to star).

Star Trek isn't going anywhere, of course, and the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy will hit Paramount+ before Nickelodeon, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is still on the way, too. (Both of those shows had been previously announced.) Here's a first look at Prodigy.

(Image credit: Viacom)

In addition to the usual suspects, we've also learned that Nickelodeon will be launching what they're calling "Avatar Studios" to expand on the highly successful Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise (no, not the M. Night Shyamalan film). We'll also be seeing some kind of digital reboot of the Rugrats with the original voice cast, and live-action iterations of Dora The Explorer and the Fairly Odd Parents on Paramount+.

