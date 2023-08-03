Amazon drops The Wheel of Time season 2 sneak peek on Prime Video

The first scene from The Wheel of Time season 2 is now available to stream.

Amazon has released the first scene from The Wheel of Time season 2 to whet your appetite ahead of the show's arrival on Prime Video this September.

The Wheel of Time season 2 is just under one month away from its arrival at the time of writing, and we've been given a sneak peek at what's to come as Amazon has added the very first scene from the new season onto the end of The Wheel of Time season 1 finale.

This tease is reminiscent of how the Wheel of Time author Robert Jordan would include the very first chapter of the next book at the end of his previous novel as a preview for fans eager to see what was to come.

The opening scene is the very same one that kicks off the second novel in the Wheel of Time saga, The Great Hunt; It's an adaptation of the fan-favorite "Darkfriend Social" prologue.

In the scene, a young girl is playing outside but gets frightened by the arrival of some Trollocs, and she rushes into a meeting between some of the Dark One's allies. When she reaches for her mother, Ishamael (the Darkfriend whom Rand blasted with energy from a sa'angreal at the end of season 1) pokes his head under the table and comforts her, before leading her outside to stand before the Trollocs, and he asks her if she thinks he looks like a monster.

Whilst the scene is currently only available to watch on Prime Video, Amazon has released a few images from the opening of season 2, which you can see below:

The quest to defeat the Dark One continues in #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/A02q5gS9umAugust 2, 2023 See more

The Wheel of Time season 2 is primarily based on The Great Hunt, though it will also draw from elements of Robert Jordan's third novel, The Dragon Reborn.

The official summary for the series reads: "Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it.

"Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

The Wheel of Time season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1.