Amazon Prime Video seals up Thursday Night Football for 10 years through 2033

Along with ESPN+ and Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video has its own NFL news, with the streaming video service making its Thursday Night Football deal exclusive for 10 years, starting in 2023.

The deal brings 15 Thursday night games and one preseason game a year to Amazon Prime Video. That's four more games per year than we get under the current scheme.

“NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video,” Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a press release. “NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video.”

Amazon puts its own spin on the games, with new pre-game, halftime and post-game shows. And it'll continue to offer its interactive on-screen features like X-Ray and Next Gen Stats. The new deal with the NFL also allows for a weekly slate of original NFL programming in addition to the live games, as well as expanded rights to in-game highlights.

And it's all free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

“Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the press release. “NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways.”

The games will be available anywhere you can get Amazon Prime Video. That includes Amazon Fire TV, of course, as well as just about every other major streaming service. Amazon Prime Video is free with an Amazon Prime subscription.