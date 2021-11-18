Amy Wyatt (almost) got MURDERED on 'Emmerdale'!

Emmerdale viewers feared that Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) might be a goner on tonight's episodes of the ITV soap.



Amy returned home to Keepers Cottage to discover the place had been trashed by an intruder.



But little did she know that the culprit, village serial killer, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) was still in the house... lurking behind the kitchen door, armed with a heavy object!



Was unsuspecting Amy about to get WHACKED and become murderer Meena's latest victim?





This is her after she gets Amy #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/XHnAOT1Vg1November 18, 2021 See more

Is it just me... if I walked into a trashed broken into house, I'm not about to shit the front door vehind me and keep walking. Hell no... I'm outside and calling the world and the police.#EmmerdaleNovember 18, 2021 See more

Meena did a bit of breaking and entering on the first of tonight's Emmerdale DOUBLE-BILL on ITV! (Image credit: ITV)

Amy has already made an enemy of Meena, after mocking the nurse about her break-up with village shopkeeper, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden), who is now dating Amy's housemate, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).



Meena still refuses to accept that things are officially over between her and David.



So at the start of tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of the ITV soap, Meena "dressed to kill" in a yellow dress and walked into David's village shop to show him what he's been missing.



But to Meena's surprise, it was David's dad, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) who popped-up behind the counter to inform her that David, Victoria and their kids had flown off to Portugal to visit Victoria's former stepmum, Diane Sugden.



Furious at the thought of David and Victoria playing happy families in sunny Portugal, Meena broke into love-rival Victoria's home and smashed and trashed the cottage!

Tonight's episodes called for another destructive tantrum from Meena, who has already bumped off villagers, Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate.



So we reckon Amy had better watch her back after reporting her suspicions about Meena to PC Swirling (Andy Moore).



Meena narrowly avoided getting arrested after PC Swirling questioned her about the break-in and vandalism at Keepers Cottage.



But she clearly wasn't pleased that Amy had landed her in it with the police.



So who knows what Meena will do next.



But it seems Emmerdale viewers are definitely hoping the unhinged nurse will be caught out sooner rather than later...



#emmerdale oh cmon this is ridiculous. #Meena is at it again. Mind you I did laugh at her meltdown 😂😂. When is this going to end. Please let it be soon #UnbelievableNovember 18, 2021 See more

How many times will Meena break into a house and hide behind a flimsy wall when someone walks in AND NOT get discovered FFS. #emmerdaleNovember 18, 2021 See more

Emmerdale continues on Friday 19 November at 7:00pm on ITV