An upcoming 'G.I. Joe' tv series from Amazon will focus on Lady Jaye

Amazon is entering the world of G.I. Joe with an upcoming project that will focus on the character Lady Jaye. Fans of G.I. Joe: Retaliation from 2013 should remember this character as Adrianne Palicki played her. There is no word yet on if she’ll be reprising her role in the upcoming G.I. Joe live-action tv series.

Paramount TV Studios, Entertainment One, and Skydance TV are producing the project. In the past, Paramount and Skydance produced the two G.I. Joe features, and eOne is the entertainment arm of toymaker Hasbro, which owns rights to the G.I. Joe characters. Carnival Row showrunner Erik Oleson is set to create and showrun the series. He will also executive produce alongside Lorenzo DiBonaventura.

Although the series will be a standalone story around Lady Jaye, it will also have connections to the broader G.I. Joe world. Lady Jaye is an undercover operative that Lady Jaye first introduced in the 1984 cartoon TV series before being added to the comics later on and getting her own line of action figures.

Adrianne Palicki played the character in the 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The movie was initially slated for release in June 2012 but was delayed to convert to 3D and boost international markets' interest. It was released in North America on March 28, 2013. It received negative reviews from critics and grossed $375.7 million worldwide against a $130–155 million budget. Jon M. Chu directed Retaliation with a script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The ensemble cast, along with Adrianne Palicki, included Byung-hun Lee, Ray Park, Jonathan Pryce, Arnold Vosloo, and Channing Tatum, reprising their roles from the first film. While Luke Bracey and Robert Baker took over Cobra Commander's role, replacing Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dwayne Johnson, D. J. Cotrona, Ray Stevenson, Elodie Yung, and Bruce Willis rounded out the principal cast.