Anthony Head to star in BBC Studios series 'The Canterville Ghost'

The Canterville Ghost is the latest series for BBC Studios, and stars Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso actor Anthony Head in the titular role. He'll be playing Sir Simon de Canterville, a character originally created by legendary writer Oscar Wilde.

The series is set in leafy modern-day rural England, where American tech billionaire Hiram Otis (James Lance) buys the grand Canterville Chase which has a malevolent family ghost who has haunted the place for centuries.

It focuses on three families: the aristocratic Cantervilles, the Romani Lovells and the American Otises, who must work together to heal the past despite their differences. The series is penned by Jude Tindall, who recently created the Father Brown spin-off series The Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Other cast joining Anthony Head and James Lance in the series include Caroline Catz (Doc Martin), Laurel Waghorn (Holby City), Carolyn Pickles (Broadchurch), Haydn Gwynne (The Windsors), Jack Bardoe (Belgravia), Harry Gostelow (The Crown), Lizzy Connolly (Call The Midwife), and Fred Fergus (Wonder Woman).

Speaking about the series, BBC Studios executive producer Will Trotter said: "This is Oscar Wilde meets Downton Abbey. It’s bursting with gothic horror, romantic comedy and pathos. We are thrilled to be working with BYUtv on such an uplifting drama for the whole family, and we hope it brings much laughter to BYUtv audiences.”

BYUtv’s Head of Content Andra Johnson Duke, who commissioned The Canterville Ghost, added: “The Canterville Ghost brings together the acclaimed storytelling that BBC Studios Productions is well known for with BYUtv’s unique brand of family entertainment. We are honored to partner with BBC Studios Productions to create a not-to-be-missed special event of supernatural proportions filled with humor and heart that each member of the family will enjoy.”

The series will air on BYUtv in the US, but a UK broadcaster has not yet been confirmed for the exciting new project. We'll let you know as soon as one is announced. But if you just can't wait, you can always watch using a VPN.

