Award-winning BBC thriller finally hits Netflix in the US: 'worth staying up until 3am to binge'

An acclaimed BBC drama from 2022 has, over a year from its debut, finally reached Netflix in the UK, and if you're looking for a new crime drama to binge then you should make sure to catch it.

This show is The Tourist, which had its first season broadcasted in the UK in January 2022, and has just been added to Netflix in the US as of Thursday, February 1, 2024. It initially aired on Max in the US, but its Netflix release opens it to a much wider range of streaming fans.

In the UK, the show remains available to watch on iPlayer, and we've got a guide on how to watch The Tourist to catch it elsewhere.

The show stars Jamie Dornan as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital. He's unable to remember who he is, or why he's in Australia, but a series of clues about his person lead him into a web of mystery.

The Tourist was critically acclaimed upon release, with great review scores and positive responses from fans, including one who claimed it was "worth staying up until 3am to binge watch". It also won several awards including an AACT Technical Crafts Award in Australia and a Society of Cinematographers Award in the UK, with many other nominations at the BAFTAs, Royal Television Society and Venice TV Awards.

The show was popular enough that The Tourist season 2 was in order, which premiered in the UK at the beginning of the year, and its finale was broadcast on Sunday, January 28. In the US, that'll be added to Netflix in a few weeks on Thursday, January 29, marking the first time you can watch it in the country.

The Tourist season 2 transplants the action to Ireland, where Dornan's multi-named character follows the clues back to his homeland to uncover more secrets and lies.

WIth 2024 seeing almost weekly new Netflix Original crime drama series, The Tourist fills in a blank when the streamer otherwise wouldn't have a new addition in the genre. It follows popular drug trade show Griselda a week prior and Korean murder stand-off A Killer Paradox a week later.

If you find yourself binge-watching the show, you'll be glad to know that The Tourist season 3 is very likely, thanks to the explosive and drama-laden finale to the second season. While you wait for that, you'll have to check out our round-up of the best British TV shows on Netflix to find something more.