How to watch the Next on Netflix 2024 live stream for first looks at new shows and movies

If you're a Netflix fan, then Thursday, February 1 is going to be a big day for you, because the streamer is hosting a big livestream called Next on Netflix (not to be confused with our own column, New on Netflix) to tease lots of its upcoming movies and shows.

The streaming giant has confirmed that we'll get first looks for plenty of shows, and we'll share the full list below, but they include Squid Game season 2, Bridgerton season 3, Rebel Moon - Part 2: The Scargiver, and more. It's a long and exciting list that includes returning hits and new programming too.

So, it's definitely worth tuning into the Next on Netflix live stream if you're excited for any of these shows. And, despite the streamer recently introducing live streaming features, it's not showing on the platform itself. Here's how to watch it.

How to watch Next on Netflix 2024

You can watch the Next on Netflix live stream on YouTube, with the video embedded below:

The video is live as a premiere, but it'll begin properly two minutes ahead of the show's start time, at 9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm UK/1 am ACT the next day.

What's showing at Next on Netflix 2024?

Netflix has already confirmed what we'll be seeing during the live stream, with first looks at plenty of shows and movies. You can find the full list below, and where we have them, we've linked our guides on the shows. Click to find out more.

It's not clear if this is the full list of everything being shown, but it seems likely, given how long it is!