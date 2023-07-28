Baby heartache for Coronation Street's Sarah after TERRIFYING hospital dash?
Pregnant Sarah Platt is hit by stomach pains and fears she's about to lose her unborn baby.
Coronation Street’s Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) fears she’s lost her unborn baby after being rushed to hospital with stomach pains.
Sarah discovered she was pregnant following her affair with dodgy Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths) but didn’t know if he, or her husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), was the father of her baby.
Sarah confessed to Adam that she’d cheated on him, leading the scorned solicitor to take revenge on Damon. He told Weatherfield gangster Niall that Damon was planning on grassing him up the police, which put the fear of God in his love rival and resulted in him fleeing the cobbles.
Sarah also arranged a prenatal paternity test, but tore up the unopened results and told Adam that the clinic had called to confirm he was the baby’s dad.
The expectant factory worker also suffered a terrifying scare when she started bleeding and feared she was miscarrying. Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm, but there could be more heartache ahead for Sarah.
Adam's mental health has been severely impacted since discovering his wife's infidelity. And as he continues to experience panic attacks, guilt-ridden Sarah is desperate to save their marriage.
She calls in to see her husband and insists they need to talk through their issues. But when Adam rails at Sarah over all the lies she’s told, she’s suddenly hit by excruciating stomach pains.
Moments later, Maria spots Sarah getting into a taxi to take herself to hospital and goes straight to Adam to tell him what she’s seen.
Adam feels terrible for believing Sarah was faking being in pain earlier and dashes after her.
As Adam joins a scared Sarah at the hospital, the estranged couple face an agonising wait for news on the baby. Will everything be okay?
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.