Bad Boys 4 on the way with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

It looks like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence may have been fully committed to the expression "bad boys for life," as the duo is once again pairing up for another movie in the Bad Boys franchise. The tentatively titled Bad Boys 4 follows up the third movie in the series, which happened to be one of the last big movies of 2020 pre-Covid (the film earned over $426 million in theaters worldwide and has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes).

Rather than just giving a statement to news publications announcing that the upcoming sequel is in pre-production, Smith took to social media and posted a clip of him heading to meet his co-star. Once the two were together, they shared Bad Boys 4 is a go which is not to be confused for Bad Boys for Life. Take a look at the comedic announcement below, and check out the other celebs seemingly excited about the movie in the comments.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For Lawrence, the movie marks one of his first projects since the release of the crime mystery Mindcage. On the other hand, for Smith, it is one of his first projects filming since the infamous Oscar incident, which most of Hollywood would gladly like to put behind them (keep in mind his Apple TV Plus film Emancipation was actually filmed prior to that Academy Award show).

As far as details about what fans of the franchise can expect in the fourth installment of the series, not much information has been made available. What we do know, is that Smith and Lawrence are both reprising their respective roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to steer the Bad Boys ship and Chris Bremner has once again penned the screenplay for the project. Additionally, Jerry Bruckheimer (Fire Country), James Lassiter (Cobra Kai), Mike Stenson (Top Gun: Maverick) and others are set to produce, in addition to Smith and Lawrence.

Unfortunately, there is no word yet on a release date. However, as that information becomes readily available along with more casting news and a trailer, the WTW team will be sure to pass along the updates.

All three of the previous Bad Boys movies are available to rent through digital on-demand right now in the US. Bad Boys and Bad Boys II are available to stream on Netflix in the UK.