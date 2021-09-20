'BBC Breakfast' viewers in hysterics after Carol Kirkwood is knocked over by guide dog

BBC Breakfast viewers were in stitches during Monday morning's episode, where presenter Carol Kirkwood was accidentally pulled over by an excitable guide dog in training!

During the live news segment, Carol was reporting from Chelsea and had Flash the guide dog puppy on site with her. While giving a weather update, Flash was more interested in what was happening off-camera and Carol admitted: "I think she likes Adrian the cameraman."

Almost immediately after saying this, Flash was tugging at the lead trying to see what was going on off-camera, and Carol was struggling to stay upright. Sally Nugent then joked: "I think Flash has just spotted a tree - oooh she's gone!" as the presenter toppled over.

The mishap had viewers in hysterics, with fellow presenter Dan Walker leading the tweets by writing: "I love @carolkirkwood. She must be protected at all costs #DraggedOffByADog"

Under the video, one viewer wrote: "That was wonderful (sorry Carol). Really cheered us up on a Monday morning! X" while another said: "I shouldn't laugh but that was hilarious woman down! But still smiling what a pro x".

Many praised Carol for her sense of humour, with another saying: "Whatever the story, Carol has always got a smile on her face, brightens the dullest day" and a fourth writing: "Never work with children or animals. Nice one Carol and made me chuckle on a Monday morning."

Even the official Guide Dogs Twitter account got involved offering Carol an apology on behalf of Flash, writing: "Our trainee guide dog pups do like to be the stars of the show. This is why it takes around 20 months to train them to become amazing life-changing working guide dogs. Flash offers sincere apologies"

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC1 from 6am to 9am each morning, and previous broadcasts are available on BBC iPlayer too.