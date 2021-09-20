'BBC Breakfast' viewers in hysterics after Carol Kirkwood is knocked over by guide dog
By Lucy Buglass
Carol Kirkwood had an unfortunate incident with a guide dog during a news segment!
BBC Breakfast viewers were in stitches during Monday morning's episode, where presenter Carol Kirkwood was accidentally pulled over by an excitable guide dog in training!
During the live news segment, Carol was reporting from Chelsea and had Flash the guide dog puppy on site with her. While giving a weather update, Flash was more interested in what was happening off-camera and Carol admitted: "I think she likes Adrian the cameraman."
Almost immediately after saying this, Flash was tugging at the lead trying to see what was going on off-camera, and Carol was struggling to stay upright. Sally Nugent then joked: "I think Flash has just spotted a tree - oooh she's gone!" as the presenter toppled over.
🛑 @carolkirkwood down!Flash the guide dog is running the show on #BBCBreakfast this morning 🐾 https://t.co/g98lIxe3Fa pic.twitter.com/6ym3obw6TzSeptember 20, 2021
The mishap had viewers in hysterics, with fellow presenter Dan Walker leading the tweets by writing: "I love @carolkirkwood. She must be protected at all costs #DraggedOffByADog"
I love @carolkirkwood. She must be protected at all costs 😂😂😂#DraggedOffByADog #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/HZ9J4cGpkLSeptember 20, 2021
Under the video, one viewer wrote: "That was wonderful (sorry Carol). Really cheered us up on a Monday morning! X" while another said: "I shouldn't laugh but that was hilarious woman down! But still smiling what a pro x".
Many praised Carol for her sense of humour, with another saying: "Whatever the story, Carol has always got a smile on her face, brightens the dullest day" and a fourth writing: "Never work with children or animals. Nice one Carol and made me chuckle on a Monday morning."
Even the official Guide Dogs Twitter account got involved offering Carol an apology on behalf of Flash, writing: "Our trainee guide dog pups do like to be the stars of the show. This is why it takes around 20 months to train them to become amazing life-changing working guide dogs. Flash offers sincere apologies"
Our trainee guide dog pups do like to be the stars of the show😳This is why it takes around 20 months to train them to become amazing life changing working guide dogs.@carolkirkwood Flash offers sincere apologies🥺 https://t.co/4ZykkoVc6DSeptember 20, 2021
BBC Breakfast airs on BBC1 from 6am to 9am each morning, and previous broadcasts are available on BBC iPlayer too.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
