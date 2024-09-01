BBC Casualty star labelled 'superb' and a 'scene-stealer' after powerful appearance

Casualty fans have praised William Beck, who plays Dylan Keogh in the BBC medical, for his 'superb' performance.

In the latest instalment of Casualty (which aired Saturday 31st August) the doctor was part of an important moment in the Storm Damage miniseries.

Dylan was seen on a date with Sophia Peters (played by Kellie Shirley), putting on a brave face while grieving the death of his beloved dog Dervla.

Sophia eventually leaves the date, leaving Dylan sipping his pint alone - and viewers praised the emotional impact of the scene.

'Dylan’s the best. Steals every scene he’s in. And I know I’ve said it many times, but William Beck is a superb actor,' wrote one fan.

To which another replied, 'Fantastic actor love him.'

Others were defensive of Dylan, commenting that Sophia was 'insensitive', writing, 'Do yous not think it was well insensitive of sophia to ask dylan if he’s rather be curled up on his boat with dervla knowing she’s just died like….'

To which another fan replied, 'It’s also the way he didn’t make a comment abt it in response.'

While another said, 'Dylan Keogh appreciation post because he deserves it (and so does Will Beck because he’s a brilliant actor).'

And a third wrote, 'This episode is weirding me out, cos i'm doing my Faith rewatch i'm obviously in the middle of Faith&Dylan with Lev being an ass and here Faith is in current #Casualty talking about Lev & taking a very high interest in Dylan&Sophia. My brain is like...'

While another wrote, 'A massive congratulations to Will Beck who has reached 400 episodes Thank you for giving us the iconic Dr Dylan Keogh.'

It's clear Casualty fans are rooting for Dylan.

Tune in next week on Saturday 7th September to find out what's next in store for the residents of Holby ED.

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.

Viewers can also now tune into Casualty at 6 am on the day the show airs on BBC iPlayer.