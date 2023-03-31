BBC One to air Lily Savage's Blankety Blank in Paul O'Grady tribute on Saturday night

The BBC will be airing a classic episode of Lily Savage's Blankety Blank over the weekend in memory of the late presenter, Paul O'Grady who passed unexpectedly aged 67 on Tuesday evening.

The episode will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, replacing an episode of the revived version of Blankety Blank that's hosted by The Chase's Bradley Walsh. The planned episode of modern Blankety Blank was due to feature Adjoa Andoh, Martine McCutcheon, Johnny Vegas, Jimmy Carr, Chizzy Akudolu and Joe Swash.

The newly-scheduled classic episode of Lily Savage's Blankety Blank will instead feature Paul O'Grady in his iconic drag persona, plus guests Rebecca Callard, Sophie Lawrence, Sir Ian McKellen, Gray O'Brien and Dale Winton.

Paul O'Grady hosted Lily Savage's Blankety Blank from 1997-1999 for the BBC and from 2001 to 2002 on ITV. (Image credit: ITV)

This comes after ITV announced earlier in the week that they'd be repeating a Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs special on Wednesday, March 29 on ITV1 as a tribute to the presenter. The For the Love of Dogs Royal special saw O'Grady working with Her Majesty Camilla, Queen Consort, to celebrate Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's 160th anniversary, and originally aired in late 2022. ITV has also confirmed For the Love of Dogs season 11 will begin on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30 pm on ITV1.

O'Grady's death was confirmed by his husband, Andre Portasio. In a statement, Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you all for the love you have shown him over the years", he added.

The late star was also due to return to the airwaves on Boom Radio on Easter Sunday after his departure from BBC Radio 2 in August last year. Instead, his last-ever show — which originally aired on Boom Radio on Christmas Day last year — will be played on the station on Sunday, April 9 in its entirety from 2 pm. Producer and longtime friend Malcolm Prince will introduce the special broadcast.