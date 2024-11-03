BBC's Ludwig fans rejoice as second series of the 'engaging' drama is confirmed

Ludwig has been confirmed for a second season, much to the delight of fans of the BBC drama.

Ludwig stars David Mitchell as John 'Ludwig' Taylor and Anna Maxwell Martin as his sister-in-law, who form an unlikely detective duo to discover what happened to John's late twin brother.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, said of the second season, 'The blend of top-tier British comic talent, a gripping mystery, and brilliantly crafted crime storylines had viewers hooked from day one.

'We had high hopes for Ludwig, and it's safe to say this comedy-detective series with a twist has become a true standout. We can't thank Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Anna Maxwell Martin, and the entire cast and crew enough for creating something so special. We're eagerly awaiting series two, though it's a bit of a shame we'll have to spoil the surprises for ourselves by actually reading the scripts first!'

The BBC show has proved to be a big hit with fans, with some viewers comparing it to the classic BBC detective show Jonothan Creek.

'Have to say Ludwig on the BBC was a great watch! reminded me a little of Jonathan Creek back in the day,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Have to say Ludwig on the BBC was a great watch! reminded me a little of Jonathan Creek back in the dayNovember 1, 2024

'Just finished series 1 of #Ludwig You see, BBC - you can make great engaging, quirky, enjoyable and “message-free” drama,' wrote one on X (formerly Twitter).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just finished series 1 of #LudwigYou see, BBC - you can make great engaging, quirky, enjoyable and “message-free” drama. pic.twitter.com/w1dlK3UTWgNovember 2, 2024

While another said before the news of Ludwig season two was confirmed, 'Watched the final episode of Ludwig with my teenage kids yesterday - absolutely my favorite thing on tv this year, with great performances from David Mitchell and the rest of the cast. There better be a 2nd season in the works @BBC!'

Watched the final episode of Ludwig with my teenage kids yesterday - absolutely my favorite thing on tv this year, with great performances from David Mitchell and the rest of the cast. There better be a 2nd season in the works @BBC !November 2, 2024

While another commented, 'This is only november, but the best show for this 2024 is undoubtedly BBC Ludwig.'

This is only november, but the best show for this 2024 is undoubtedly BBC Ludwig pic.twitter.com/93kz4ivDR6November 1, 2024

Stay tuned for more updates on the second season of Ludwig.