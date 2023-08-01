Below Deck Down Under's Luke kisses another stewardess

Once again, Bravo’s Below Deck Down Under season 2 showed back-to-back episodes for double the fun — and drama. Between rocky weather and specific guest preference sheets, it was a busy couple of charters for the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast. Yet one crew member in particular stood out, and not in a good way.

After the inappropriate way Luke Jones kissed Margot Sisson last week, he was already not on the fans' good side — and he was in the hot seat again for locking lips with another stew.

Quick recap: Although Margot didn't appreciate how Luke tricked her into a kiss, the two ended things on a good note and agreed there's something between them. However, at dinner, after failed attempts to flirt with Adam Kodra, Laura Bileskalne set her sights on Luke. She sat on his lap and kissed him on the cheek. Meanwhile, Margot and Harry Van Vliet were getting a bit flirty.

After dinner, Luke and Laura seemed to be coupling up while Margot and Harry danced together. "This girl has some, like, crazy twinkle in her eye, and you don't know whether she's going to absolutely love you or just absolutely devour you. I'm a little bit scared of her, to be honest. But Laura's giving me that attention that I'm not getting from Margot," Luke said in his confessional.

Luke and Laura ended up sitting alone at a table and she asked him who he was feeling. "Margot is nice," Laura said. "You don't feel it between us?" he asked. "I feel a little bit," Laura replied. "We're out here to have fun," Luke said. And with that, Laura pulled him in for a kiss. The two sat there making out and Margot saw. In her confessional, Margot admitted she felt a little bit jealous, but realized Luke is a "f***boy."

Strangely enough, Luke and Margot talked after the make-out session and seemed to decide it is what it is — that is, until the camera caught up to the two of them making out outside the bathrooms a short time after Luke's make-out with Laura. Margot asked if she was getting in between something with him and Laura? He "joked" they could have a threesome.

Back on the yacht, Laura went into Luke's cabin and they started making out — with Margot just down the hall. Margot went to Luke's room to give Laura wine and saw her giving him a back massage. The crew then headed up to the jacuzzi. Just as they started playing truth or dare, Laura came up asking Luke to help her find her phone. The two disappeared below deck, started making out and went into his shower together. The next time we see them together, Luke is brushing his teeth and Laura is licking his neck (yes, at the same time). The audience can only assume that they had sex.

After that, Luke tried to go to bed, but Laura wanted to be with him. In his confessional, he said it was just a hookup and he didn't seem pleased that she wanted to stay in his bed. Meanwhile, Harry kissed Margot.

The next morning, Laura made a joke to Luke that he is her boyfriend, which gave him stage five clinger vibes. His new mission? To win Margot back. (Oh, and let's not forget that Margot and Laura are roommates onboard.)

Below Deck Down Under fans react to Luke and Laura kissing

Lol Luke just wanted to smash. This isn’t gonna be good for him, Laura doesn’t strike me as someone who takes rejection well #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/FHDzuvKiHuAugust 1, 2023 See more

Margot. You literally watched him make out with Laura. Then you made out with him and audibly commented that they made out. But NOW all of a sudden you feel like an idiot cause you're watching them make out again...after they already did?! 🤔🤔🤔#BelowDeck #BelowDeckDownUnderAugust 1, 2023 See more

Laura just said she’s Luke’s girlfriend 😂 this man is in for a world of crazy #BelowDeckDownUnderAugust 1, 2023 See more

Ugh Laura and Luke. Can someone push them overboard please #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/LRpsEhtRXqAugust 1, 2023 See more

Margot dodged a HUGE bullet #belowdeckdownunderAugust 1, 2023 See more

Luke deserves Laura’s clinginess. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/c0dxGsHwYoAugust 1, 2023 See more

Laura def has fatal attraction written all over her #crazyeyes #belowdeckdownunderAugust 1, 2023 See more

REALLLYYY do not like Laura’s personality, but with that said, she is messy as hell and perfect for a show like #BelowDeckDownUnder 😅 and also, I rather Luke be with Laura than be with my girl Margot! pic.twitter.com/EMowuH1IcmAugust 1, 2023 See more

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under air on Bravo on Tuesday nights. They are then available to stream on-demand on Peacock.