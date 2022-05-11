Between the Covers season 4: release date, celebrities, books and everything we know

Between the Covers season 4 is hosted by bookaholic Sara Cox.

Between the Covers season 4 is back on our screens to bring the nation together through the pleasure of reading.

Hosted by Sara Cox, the seven-part series will see Sara and four celebrity guests bring along a book of their choice and also chat about a newly published book.

All of the books included in Between the Covers have been carefully selected to appeal to everyone and spark an interesting conversation.

The talk show also gives the audience an opportunity to participate in an inclusive book club encouraging new readers as well as avid readers.

Each of the 14 selected books will be labelled with Between the Covers stickers in shops, libraries and online so that readers can get involved with the entertaining conversation on social media using #BetweenTheCovers.

To coincide with Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee, additional book choices will also be chosen from the Big Jubilee Read, a reading campaign fronted by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency that celebrates superb books across the Commonwealth.

Sara said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we are once again delving between the covers, bringing another selection of seven brilliant brand new books, as well as spanning the decades with seven books by talented authors from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the Jubilee.

"On a personal note, it still brings me endless joy that drinking tea and eating custard creams whilst curled up with a good book is considered 'work'. Bring it on.”

Here’s everything we know about Between the Covers season 4…

Between the Covers season 4 airs on BBC Two on Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30 pm. You can also watch previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrities and books for Between the Covers season 4

Each episode will feature different famous guests that have joined Sara’s book club. The celebrities set to appear in each episode are as follows…

Episode 1 — Wednesday 11 May

The first episode sees author and Pointless host Richard Osman, comedian and Guilty Feminist Deborah Frances-White, actor David Morrissey and presenter Vick Hope all joining Sara to share their favourite books.

They will also review the first of the new book choices, including People Person by Candice Carty-Williams and the first from the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read, The English Patient by Sri Lankan author Michael Ondaatje.

Episode 2 — Wednesday 18 May

Sara is joined by newsreader and journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, actors Sarah Hadland and Peter Davison, alongside comedian and podcaster Cariad Lloyd.

As well as chatting about their favourite books, they will be reviewing week two’s book club picks, Two Storm Wood by Philip Gray and the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read list, The Lonely Londoners by Trinidadian author Sam Selvon.

Episode 3 — Wednesday 25 May

Actor Richard E. Grant, Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur Deborah Meaden, comedian Stephen Bailey and actor, comedian and author Sukh Ojla all join episode three to share their favourite books.

They review Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus as this week’s book pick and Arrow of God by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe for the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read list.

Episode 4 — Wednesday 1 June

Sara will be accompanied by comedians Jo Brand and Darren Harriott as well as actors Nina Wadia and Neil Morrissey to share their favourite books.

They will be reviewing the two book club choices that week, which is Love Marriage by Monica Ali and The Handmaid’s Tale by Canadian author Margaret Atwood as part of the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read list.

Episode 5 — Wednesday 8 June

Sharing their favourite books in episode five are singer, songwriter Emeli Sandé, comedian and podcaster Pierre Novellie, TV and radio presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley and actor Adrian Scarborough.

The books they will be reviewing are Metronome by Tom Watson and the selection from the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read list, The Secret River by Australian author Kate Grenville.

Episode 6 — Wednesday 15 June

Tv presenter and author Mel Giedroyc, Radio One DJ Jordan North, comedian Jen Brister and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson star alongside Sara to talk about their favourite books.

The two book picks this week that they will be reviewing are Exactly What You Mean by Ben Hinshaw and The Night Tiger by Malaysian author Yangsze Choo as part of the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read List that celebrates talented authors across the Commonwealth.

Episode 7 — Wednesday 22 June

The final episode of Between the Covers features Bastille frontman Dan Smith, comedian Catherine Bohart and actors Colin Salmon and Katy Wix all sharing their favourite books.

The celebrities will be reviewing the new book picks of that week, The Dictator’s Wife by Freya Berry and the BBC’s Big Jubilee Read book selection The Crow Eaters by Pakistani author Bapsi Sidhwa.

Is there a trailer for Between the Covers season 4?

