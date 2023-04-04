Beyond Paradise makers reveal they're already working on season 2

Beyond Paradise fans will be pleased to know there could be a second season on the way.

The team behind Beyond Paradise has already tentatively started work on a second season, executive producer Tim Key has confirmed.

While the series has yet to be officially renewed by the BBC (and BritBox, which carries the show internationally), the show — a spinoff of Death In Paradise following DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) as they begin a new life in the West Country — has been a big hit with viewers and is expected to return for a second run.

During a recent interview with What To Watch, Tim Key — the executive producer of both Death In Paradise and Beyond Paradise — confirmed that the team behind the show are already making plans for the hoped-for renewal.

"We're all buzzing about doing it again and going even further with it — if and when the green light comes, I should add!" Tim told us.

Humphrey Goodman is heading back to Saint Marie for the final episode of Beyond Paradise season 1. (Image credit: BBC)

Tim also hinted that there were big things in the pipeline for the next season should it go ahead...

"We're already developing [season two], and the second we get the go-ahead, we're up and running, so we shall see. We've got big plans for season two, and I'm very hopeful that we'll know very soon about that.

"Like I said, we've been ploughing on as if we're making it, and the second we get a tick, we'll be off! We're in talks with the BBC and BritBox about the next series, so we're hoping very soon we'll have some news to share about that."

Since launching on February 27, Beyond Paradise has averaged over 7m viewers each week, as well as comfortably winning its 8 pm slot on Friday nights.

The Beyond Paradise season one finale airs on BBC One on Friday, April 7 and after the penultimate episode ended with Martha calling off her engagement to Humphrey, it seems there is plenty more drama to come.