Beyond Paradise teases Martha love drama as ex-star makes surprise comeback

Beyond Paradise season 3 has begun filming and the makers have teased there could be love drama ahead for Martha.

DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha (Sally Bretton) almost tied the knot at the end of the last series but they thought Martha's mother had taken over the wedding too much and axed it at the final moment.

Now, it's been revealed that Jamie Bamber, who featured in the first season, will be back in Shipton Abbott as Martha's charming ex Archie Hughes.

Could Martha (Sally Bretton) have an affair with Archie (Jamie Bamber)? (Image credit: BBC)

Archie previously made it clear that he had feelings for Martha and with Martha and Humphrey still not married he might think the path is clear for him to make another pass at Martha.

Teasing the plot for the third series, the BBC says: "Set against the idyllic backdrops of Devon and Cornwall, there are plenty of cases to keep the team on their toes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. While Esther navigates a surprise encounter in her private life, a health scare for Anne stirs up painful memories, and Kelby embarks on a journey of personal growth."

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures, adds: "We are delighted to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what promises to be our strongest series yet, packed full of mysteries, surprises, challenges and lots of heart. We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber to Shipton Abbott — we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to."

All the key cast are returning (Image credit: BBC)

It's been confirmed that all the key cast are back with Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd, Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins, Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods, and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

Beyond Paradise season 3 will air in early 2025. Meanwhile, there's also a Death in Paradise spin-off, Return to Paradise, to look forward to and Death in Paradise season 14. All in all it’s a very exciting time to be a Death in Paradise fan.