Beyond Paradise's Humphrey and Martha wedding album photos revealed

It's the wedding Beyond Paradise fans have been waiting for as DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée Martha Lloyd finally get hitched in the finale of the current series, which will be screened on Friday, April 26 on BBC One.

And the BBC has released a string of pictures which shows the happy couple getting wed on a beach near their hometown of Shipton Abbott.

Among the congregation are Humphrey's work colleagues, DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and officer support Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu). Also at the wedding is Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) and Esther's daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou).

Sally Bretton reveals she didn't pick Martha's dress (Image credit: BBC)

Humphrey and Martha with young Ryan (Image credit: BBC)

Talking about Martha’s dress, Sally Bretton, who plays her, revealed that she didn’t pick it. "The designers are so clever, so they just showed me it. I didn't go on a big wedding shopping spree or anything like that!"

As to why it's taken so long for some to get hitched, she adds: "They've had a lot of big moves — they’ve come back down to the south-west, they've been through the IVF process, they've had to find somewhere to live and Martha opened a business. So they've just been going from one project to the next. They're so happy together and so committed to each other that it was always going to happen — it was just a question of when."

Esther and daughter Zoe attend the wedding (Image credit: BBC)

Obviously being a drama, not everything about the wedding day is straight forward. Reeling from finding out that Richard (Peter Davison) is a rotter, Anne has thrown herself into the wedding and has organised a lavish affair. It's far grander than anything Humphrey or Martha wanted, so that's causing tension. Plus, the team have to deal with the theft of a valuable museum piece and a nefarious pair of cyber criminals before they can join in the celebrations.

But the pictures make clear the wedding does actually go ahead and it's been a long road for the pair.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Humphrey during his Saint Marie days had to get over the failure of his first marriage to Sally (Morven Christie). Sally even headed out to Saint Marie in a bid to give the marriage another go, but by that point Humphrey (Kris Marshall) had worked out he didn't love her. There was something of a spark also between Humphrey and Camille, but that never went anywhere. Humphrey finally fell for Martha and took the decision to move back to the UK so he could be with her.

However, during the first series of Beyond Paradise the pair almost split up. Now, at last it looks like nothing will stop the pair living happily ever after. Or we hope so at least!

Beyond Paradise season 2 is on BBC One.