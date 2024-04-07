Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton says she 'wasn't ready to leave' the BBC show
Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton has spoken out about her exit from the show
Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton has opened up about leaving the BBC's Death In Paradise back in 2017, saying she wasn't ready to leave.
Sally played the role of Martha Lloyd, fiancee of detective Humphrey Goodman (who is played by Kris Marshall). After the old friends bumped into each other Saint Marie they fell in love and Humphrey moved back to the UK to be with her.
During an appearance on This Morning this week, the actor revealed that she would have liked to have more time on Beyond Paradise. She explained, "I was only out there for four or five weeks. I didn't get any of the hurricanes, I got it at just the perfect time. I had an amazing time."
The actor also talked about what's next for her character in Beyond Paradise, revealing, "Things are looking up for Martha. They're exploring fostering and they're right at the start of that journey, and very nervous about it and want it to go well and want to be good at it. They've got lots of love to give."
After leaving abruptly, Sally told This Morning's Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary that she jumped at the chance to be part of Beyond Paradise.
She explained, "I was part of Kris' exit storyline from the Caribbean and then we were in the first lockdown and the phone rang.
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'. Even if it doesn't happen, it was just three weeks of thinking about that while the world had stopped. It was to have something to sink my teeth into."
Beyond Paradise airs weekly at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch series one and the latest episodes of season two now on iPlayer.
