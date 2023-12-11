Big Brother Reindeer Games debuts December 11 to add some reality fun to Christmas TV

Big Brother is getting into the holiday spirit, as Big Brother Reindeer Games is a brand new special that debuts on CBS on Monday, December 11. This special US Christmas TV highlight is set to bring back fan-favorite contestants as they compete for $100,000 in what CBS is billing as the "ultimate holiday showdown."

Premiering at 9 pm ET/PT with a two-hour premiere on December 11, Big Brother Reindeer Games is going to consist of six episodes across two weeks. Here is the full schedule:

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 1, December 11, 9-11 pm ET/PT

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 2, December 12, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3, December 14, 8-9 pm ET/PT

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 4, December 18, 9-10 pm ET/PT

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 5, December 19, 9-10 pm ET/PT

Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6, December 21, 8-9 pm ET/PT

As for who is competing, the nine Big Brother Reindeer Games cast members are season 22 winner Cody Calafiore, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, Frankie Grande from season 16, season 24 winner Taylor Hale, season 25's America's Favorite Player Cameron Hardin, season 12's America's Favorite Player Britney Haynes, season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 23 winner Xavier Prather and from season 3 and season 7 Danielle Reyes.

Some more familiar faces are going to pop up. Helping out as "Magical Elves" are season 23's Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell, as well as season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd.

Each episode of Big Brother Reindeer Games features three competitions, all of which culminates with "Santa's Showdown," which determines the player that goes home at the end of each episode. At the end of the six episodes, only one Houseguest will be the one taking home a Christmas gift of $100,000.

All Big Brother Reindeer Games episodes are airing on CBS, which means if you have a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna to receive local station signals then you can watch each episode live. If you have cut the cord on those services but still want to watch Big Brother Reindeer Games, live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have CBS as part of their channel lineup. You can also sign up for Paramount Plus; all Paramount Plus subscribers can watch Big Brother Reindeer Games on-demand the next day, but Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch the episodes as they air live.

Big Brother Reindeer Games is just one festive TV special airing on December 11. TV fans can also watch a special holiday edition of The Price Is Right at Night on CBS and there is Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas airing on NBC.