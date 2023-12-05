Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas: release date and everything we know about the holiday special

Looks like we made it to the holidays! Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas has arrived to bring holiday cheer to the masses with an all-new one-hour special featuring the legendary performer's biggest hits along with beloved Christmas classics.

"I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and favorite Christmas songs," Manilow said in a statement. "It’s a feel-good hour full of music."

Here's everything we know about Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas premieres Monday, December 11, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. It will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

As of this writing, we don't have any information about a premiere date for UK viewers, but we will update this space with a UK release date as that information becomes available.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas premise

Here's the official synopsis of Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas from NBC:

"NBC will celebrate the holidays with a legend as Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas is set to arrive Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 pm ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock. The special will be filmed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino where he performs his smash hit show, 'Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!'



"With a Vegas-size backdrop and Manilow’s renowned 24-piece band, the evening will feature the best of his greatest hits, including 'Copacabana,' 'Mandy,' 'I Write the Songs' and 'Looks Like We Made It' along with several holiday favorites such as 'Jingle Bells,' 'Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,' 'Feliz Navidad' and 'White Christmas.' The evening may also include an appearance by Santa himself. "

Who is Barry Manilow?

From NBC:

"Manilow is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and his record-breaking career spans seven decades. The Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer, composer and songwriter has sold more than 85 million albums, released 13 #1 hits and recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley’s previously held record for most appearances on the same stage. Manilow’s passion for music drives him to perform live around the world for his incredible dedicated fanbase. He was recently honored at Carnegie Hall by The New York Pops. This has been a banner year for the beloved composer and performer as he recently completed a sold-out run at Radio City Music Hall and his second musical, Harmony, opened on Broadway in November."

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas below:

How to watch Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas airs on NBC, and it will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.