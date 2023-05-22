Bradley Walsh has a chance of being new This Morning host

Bradley Walsh could become the next This Morning presenter, with the ITV favourite in the running to take on the coveted daytime role.

With Bradley known for a number of ITV shows such as The Chase, The Larkins and Breaking Dad, he's beloved by fans and currently sits at a 7/1 odds to replace Phillip Schofield.

Bradley is also presenting BBC's Gladiators alongside his son Barney, so there's a lot of interest in the presenter at the moment, making him a good fit to join the magazine show.

Speaking about the chances of Bradley Walsh taking to the This Morning sofa, Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes said: "It's not out of the realms of possibility This Morning bosses mix things up by bringing in someone like Bradley Walsh, who is clearly loved by ITV viewers."

Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary is currently the favourite, having already been a regular presenter on This Morning, alongside Alison Hammond. He's a familiar face for fans of the daytime programme, so he could be taking on a more permanent role down the line.

Right now a full-time replacement has not been confirmed, as Phillip Schofield only recently stepped down from This Morning, announcing his departure on Saturday, May 20.

In a statement, ITV revealed: "After more than 20 years on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield has stepped back from ITV's flagship morning show having presented his last episode on Thursday 18 May.

"Having co-hosted the multi-award winning show for two decades, Phillip will continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month's The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were regular presenters on This Morning. (Image credit: ITV)

They confirmed that his regular co-presenter Holly would not be leaving the series, and revealed that she would "remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning family."

On Monday, May 22's episode of This Morning, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary stepped in as temporary presenters, where they gave a tribute to Phillip Schofield.

The two typically present the programme on Fridays, but were available as stand-ins, and said: "We all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had."

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 with episodes available on ITVX.