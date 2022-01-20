Brand new Wallace and Gromit adventure is on its way

Wallace and Gromit are about to find themselves on an all-new adventure as the cheese-loving pair return to our screens for more mishaps and mayhem.

The BBC has announced that Aardman's beloved characters will star in a new, currently untitled, film set to air on BBC1 in the UK and Netflix around the rest of the world in 2024.

A BBC statement says: "The new film will focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependant on his inventions which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.

"As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Wallace and Gromit are back for a new adventure. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sean Clarke, MD of Aardman, who brought us Shaun The Sheep, Early Man and Chicken Run, says: “Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

Can Gromit save Wallace from his ‘smart gnome’?! (Image credit: Alamy)

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC says: “It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas.”

Created by Nick Park for Aardman, Wallace and Gromit have been entertaining the world with their capers, and this new movie will be the first release featuring the pair since A Matter of Loaf and Death was released in 2008.

Wallace loves inventing time-saving machines! (Image credit: Alamy)

And Wallace and Gromit aren't the only characters making a return. They will be joined by Ginger and Rocky from Chicken Run who are set to star in a sequel to the 2000 box office hit.

The new movie will be called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and follows Ginger, who, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, has set up a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat.