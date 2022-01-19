'Bridgerton' season 2: Netflix shares first-look images

Bridgerton season 2 will arrive on Netflix on Mar. 25, 2022, and fans have been given a first look at what to expect via social media.

Taking to Twitter, the official Netflix account has shared some photos from the series, confirming the return of fan favorites such as Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan).

Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) has been confirmed to be the star of the second season, alongside Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) who is described as "headstrong and whip-smart" and is trying to secure a love match for her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/pb8VEcjtSKJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Much like the first season, fans should expect plenty of glamorous costumes, gorgeous scenery and plenty of drama, and we can already get a taste of that based on the teaser images alone. With corgis, fencing and of course, dances, fans are about to be whisked away into this much-loved period drama once again.

The main cast member absent from the series though is Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings and Daphne's husband in season one. This news was confirmed last year with a statement from the series saying: "We'll miss Simon's presence on-screen but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer."

We also have a plot for season 2 based on the second novel in the series, which is as follows:

"Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry — he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield — the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams.

"Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands — and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister — but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…"