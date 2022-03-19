Bridgerton star reveals Lady Whistledown is played by three people

Lady Whistledown has been a key character since Bridgerton season 1, and in the final scenes, we learned that her true identity is actually Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

In addition to this, Bridgerton is also narrated by Julie Andrews who provides the voice of Lady Whistledown, as her character is still a mystery to those in the community. So that's two actresses, but according to Nicola Coughlan and co-star Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), there's a third person involved too!

A recent behind-the-scenes video showed the stars showing us around the set, where they uncovered the secret third identity involved in bringing Lady Whistledown to life.

Pointing to the paintings on the wall, Jessie revealed: "The woman who does these amazing paintings of all of us is also Lady Whistledown’s hand.

“Anytime you see Lady Whistledown writing, it’s her hand, which is pretty cool. It’s not Nicola’s hand or Julie Andrews’ hand."

In the video, the duo shows us around all sorts of Bridgerton locations such as Will's Club, which they explained is based on a Las Vegas nightclub and has real gold inside!

It's not long until the highly anticipated arrival of Bridgerton season 2, where we'll once again be reunited with Penelope and Eloise, and we have a brand new protagonist this time around in the form of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who will be looking to find a wife.

The focus appears to be shifting away from Daphne Bridgerton (Pheobe Dynevor) this season, and onto her siblings instead, as Claudia Jessie also spoke to What to Watch about how her character of Eloise is 'shaking things up'.

Claudia revealed: "She's entering this world of balls and soirees, lunches and outdoor events, and I think fans of the show and people who like Eloise, whatever they're expecting her to be like... it will be spot on.

"In season one she describes it as a bizarre ritual this dancing and writing names on cards, all this bizarre stuff and now she’s in it and she’s going to be doing it in a way that only Eloise could. She will shake it up. A lot of that comes from her bribing footmen and trying to sneak off. She’s trying to appease her mother and saying, 'yes of course’ and then not doing it."

Bridgerton season 1 is available on Netflix, with season 2 arriving on Friday, March 25.