Bryan Cranston acts out iconic Vanderpump Rules season 10 moment

Just when you were ready to look ahead to Vanderpump Rules season 11, leaving Scandoval in the rearview mirror, actor Bryan Cranston stopped by Watch What Happens Live to reenact one of the most memorable moments from the season 10 finale.

During the episode of Watch What Happens Live that aired on June 20, host Andy Cohen welcomed Bryan Cranston and Maya Hawke to the clubhouse. The two Asteroid City actors are currently promoting their highly anticipated 2023 movie. Of course, you can't stop by Cohen's clubhouse and not talk about Bravo-related topics at some point, and Cohen wasted no time getting into the reality TV weeds.

Now Cranston admitted that he didn’t really watch Vanderpump Rules, so TV's Walter White didn't get too deep into Scandoval or vehemently rally behind a particular castmate. Instead, when prompted by Cohen to participate in a rousing game of "Clubhouse Playhouse," Cranston agreed to act out an iconic scene from Vanderpump Rules season 10.

If you happened to be one of the millions that tuned in to watch the aftermath of the cast finding out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' months-long affair in the finale, then you'll recall a heated confrontation between Sandoval and his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. In case you don't quite remember the scene word for word, we've got you covered.

This was the very gut-wrenching Madix-monologue that Cohen tasked Cranston to put his acting chops to the test and deliver in a way that only Cranston could. While many will forever remember Cranston as the cutthroat meth dealer from Breaking Bad or the slightly kooky dad from Malcolm in the Middle, his ability to capture the raw emotion of Madix in the following clip is hilarious and almost brilliant.

While we don't know if we'll follow Cohen's lead in demanding an Emmy for Cranston's late-night work, we certainly will join the host in giving Cranston a standing ovation. Take a look at the clip below.

For those still not caught up with the whole Scandoval ordeal, you can watch Vanderpump Rules season 10, along with the explosive three-part reunion, over on Peacock right now.