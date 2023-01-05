Bryan Cranston's Walter White is not dead in 2023 Super Bowl ad

Walter White returns! The iconic Breaking Bad character is being resurrected for a 2023 Super Bowl ad for Frito-Lay white cheddar PopCorners. Bryan Cranston gave fans a sneak peek at White’s return on social media.

The Super Bowl may be one of the premier sporting events of the year, but the NFL's biggest night is also home to some of the best commercials around. In fact, there are lots of people who watch the game for the commercials alone. For that reason, companies and advertisers up the ante each year with their commercial offerings. From pop culture reunions to tear-jerking moments between horses and dogs, you never know what you’re going to get when it comes to Super Bowl commercials.

Cranston was a man of few words with his post, only adding “Breaking soon” in the caption with the Super Bowl date, February 12, and the hashtag PopCorners_Partner. Take a look at Cranston’s tweet featuring a look at White and his PopCorners:

This isn’t the first time that Cranston has brought his Breaking Bad character out of retirement since the show ended in 2013. In 2019 he appeared with co-star Aaron Paul to promote their Dos Hombres line of mezcal, touring bars all over America.

Cranston brought Walter White back for a cameo in 2019’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and he also appeared in two episodes of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul’s final season.

The new commercial was teased in December when PopCorners revealed a silhouette of Walter White in the desert. Now that the image has come to life in its full-color glory, Breaking Bad fans are left wondering how the popular character will come to life in the commercial.

Over the years there have been lots of memorable Super Bowl commercials, many of which quickly entered the pop culture zeitgeist after taking over water cooler conversations everywhere. From Pepsi’s iconic Cindy Crawford commercial in 1992 to the 1993 McDonald’s matchup between Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, to every Budweiser Clydesdale commercial ever, there have been some big ones out there. We fully expect the 2023 lineup of Super Bowl commercials to leave an impression this year.