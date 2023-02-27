Call the Midwife fans devastated after shock death in season 12 finale

Call the Midwife fans went on a rollercoaster of emotions as the season finale aired.

Call the Midwife fans have been left devastated after the season finale sent them on a rollercoaster of emotions following a shock death that came just as Trixie Frankin tied the knot with Matthew Aylward.

Fans of the much-loved series are used to the fact the final episode of each season sees shock twists heading for Poplar. The Call the Midwife Season 11 finale last year saw a shock train crash, and now Call the Midwife season 12 has also gone out with a bang.

Viewers have been waiting months to see Trixie (Helen George) get her happy ever after since Matthew got down on one knee and proposed in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022... and on Sunday (February 26) night UK fans saw the pair finally get married.

Trixie and Matthew tied the knot in an emotional ceremony. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

But while viewers cried happy tears watching Trixie get married despite a long list of wedding-day dramas that threatened to ruin her big day, there were also tears of sorrow as a sad death hit Poplar.

As all our Nonnatus House favorites headed to the church to watch Trixie become Mrs. Alyward, Shelagh Turner, Dr. Patrick Turner and their son Timothy (Max McMillan) raced to catch up with them after being delayed attending to a drama with a new mother.

Dr Turner was forced to perform a c-section in the street after the expectant mother suddenly died. (Image credit: BBC)

However, disaster soon struck as they drove to the wedding when an expectant mother was involved in a car crash on the way to the maternity ward.

In devastating scenes, fans watched as Dr. Turner declared mum-to-be Lizzie dead as soon as she was dragged from the smoking car and was forced to perform an emergency c-section in the middle of the road to save her unborn baby.

Fans were in floods of tears at the shock twist and took to social media to share their rollercoaster of emotions...

Just ‘thank you’. I have laughed, cried, screamed out, yelped and now I am utterly exhausted. I just do not know how you all maintain this consistency. What an ensemble show, you must all be so very proud. #CallTheMidwifeFebruary 26, 2023 See more

How many television programmes can deliver uplifting tales of love, joy and warmth equally as brilliantly as those of heartbreak and tragedy?Call the Midwife truly is a cut above.❤️ 💔#callthemidwife #bbc pic.twitter.com/RHbl7GtFcKFebruary 26, 2023 See more

It's a tv program and I'm an almost 44 year old man crying and I don't care #CalltheMidwifeFebruary 26, 2023 See more

How does #CallTheMidwife knock it out of the park Every. Single. Time? 👏👏👏February 26, 2023 See more

Call the Midwife will return with a Christmas special for 2023 as well as season 13 in 2024... the show has also been commissioned for a further two seasons, meaning there is plenty more drama from our Nonnatus House favorites to come.

In the UK you can now stream all episodes of Call the Midwife season 12 as well as past seasons on BBC iPlayer.

In the US, Call the Midwife season 12 will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on PBS with new episodes being released each following Sunday at 8/7c until June 6.