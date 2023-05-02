Call the Midwife gives fans a huge update on the new series

There is big news about the next season of Call the Midwife...

Call the Midwife fans are in for a treat because it has been announced that filming for the new season has officially started.

Now that Call the Midwife season 12 has come to an end in the UK, and the gripping finale is set to air this weekend in the US, news that Call the Midwife season 13 is now in production will be welcome news to viewers who are looking forward to finding out what happens next for our favorite Nonnatus House midwives.

The news was shared on social media with a caption that read: "BREAKING!! It's official - #CallTheMidwife has begun filming for season 13!!"

The pictures show Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) on set along with Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson.

BREAKING!! It's official - #CallTheMidwife has begun filming for season 13!! 🎬🎥🙌🤩👏https://t.co/DoqT3zSvHD pic.twitter.com/3fnwDy7VA7May 2, 2023 See more

Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Turner also gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes on set today when he shared a picture of his character's desk at the doctors' surgery with the simple caption: "Hello again old friend. :-)".

It is also revealed that the team is filming the Christmas episode first as there is tinsel in the picture, giving the surgery a festive feel.

Hello again old friend. :-) #CallTheMidwife pic.twitter.com/TzRftFjJt4May 2, 2023 See more

Just the other day it was hinted that filming would soon get underway when the show posted this picture of the cast with the caption: "NEWS!! Call the Midwife's Dr Turner says the start of series 13 filming is about to begin!!"

NEWS!! Call the midwife's Dr Turner says the start of series 13 filming is about to begin!!https://t.co/KSOWGeVbpP pic.twitter.com/rGDskyOBYSApril 29, 2023 See more

Fans of the show in the UK will know that the most recent season ended with its usual dose of high drama.

Without giving too much away for viewers in the US who are yet to see what happens, we can reveal that there is happiness at the end of the season as Trixie Franklin (Helen George) gets her happy ever after as she ties the knot with Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix).

Trixie and Matthew tied the knot at the end of season 12. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

And while it has been confirmed that both Trixie and Matthew will be back for the new season, viewers are set to miss Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliott, who won't be returning.

It was confirmed at the end of season 12 that the character would be staying in Jamaica with her sister and mother after Lucille left Poplar in episode two as she struggled with her mental health.